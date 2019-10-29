Specialized Gift Manufacturer Chooses Five9 to Deliver Exceptional Omnichannel Customer Service

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that a leading specialized gift manufacturer and retailer has replaced its on-premise contact center with the Five9 scalable, flexible and reliable cloud-based solution.

The manufacturer produces affordable, personalized gifts for sale through teams of sales consultants.

Their inbound contact center takes calls from consultants to place orders and provide order status updates. Their previous contact center did not offer omnichannel, social monitoring, or self-service capabilities from the IVR – all crucial to deliver on the customer expectations prevalent today.

“Manufacturers and retailers must create the high level of customer experience that today’s savvy consumers expect,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “Our client knew that to provide a high level of service, they needed to find an affordable way to include these key features while also ensuring that it all deeply integrated to their customer relationship management platform. We are proud to support their consultants so that they are able to provide extraordinary customer experience.”

Five9 worked with this customer to provide omnichannel capabilities with email, chat, and social, and also implemented IVR self-service with data lookups to their Salesforce CRM. The company also implemented Five9 speech analytics, desktop analytics and performance management options. Contact center agents now have the connected tools they need to deliver great customer experiences, while providing options for self-service and the ability for consultants to connect with support on the channel of their choice.

“This is a great example of a company that is taking the lead in transforming their contact center to be able to deliver omnichannel customer experiences that truly set them apart,” concluded Burkland.

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than five billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.