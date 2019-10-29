Vibenomics Selects Triton Digital to Power New Audio Out-Of-Home Advertising Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Vibenomics, a cloud-based managed service provider of audio experience solutions to location-based businesses and connected cities, has selected Triton Digital to help monetize the new Vibenomics Audio Out-of-Home (AOOH) Advertising Marketplace. The Marketplace enables brands to reach a national audience of nearly 150 million unique consumers or target any combination of 4,000 individual locations (soon to double in size).

Through this partnership, Vibenomics will use Triton’s sophisticated ad server, Tap, to dynamically insert engaging and relevant audio ads into its streaming background audio experience solution licensed by multi-site organizations such as retailers, restaurants, public spaces, amusement parks and attractions, enabling brands to reach their target audiences directly at the point-of-sale. To support their goals of connecting advertisers to consumers where they shop, explore, and spend, Vibenomics will leverage Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace and SSP to make its audio out-of-home inventory available to programmatic buyers through both open and private marketplace deals.

“Vibenomics has built an innovative new audio marketing channel that is driving sales results for advertisers while enhancing the customer experience for location-based businesses and public spaces,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to provide them with the technology and support they need to take that to the next level through the power and efficacy of dynamically inserted audio ads.”

“Triton Digital shares our passion for innovation, and our commitment to helping clients leverage the power of digital audio to create highly engaging and relevant experiences wherever they may be,” said Paul Brenner, Chief Strategy Officer at Vibenomics. “We are thrilled to be utilizing Triton’s leading programmatic ad tech and talented team to further enhance our place-based streaming audio offering and grow our business.”

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

Vibenomics, Inc. is a technology company that enables location-based businesses and connected cities to create and control their background musical vibe to enhance sales and enrich the customer experience. Through curated playlists and professional voice announcements, the company provides the right revenue-enhancing vibe for over 4000 locations in 45 states, and gives over 100 brands the ability to speak directly to more than 150 million consumers right at the point-of-sale through its Audio Out-of-Home Advertising Marketplace.

Fully managed online, Vibenomics is easy to use for businesses or connected cities with a single location, yet powerful enough for larger, multi-site organizations. Clients work with Vibenomics Audio Experience Managers who control music, messaging, and advertising to customize the vibe in each location. Professional voice talent produces location-based messages that can be ready for play within hours of client requests.

Founded in 2016 in Indianapolis as Fuzic, the company rebranded to Vibenomics in 2017 and is backed by $7.6 million in investments from High Alpha, Allos Ventures and Hyde Park Venture Partners among others.