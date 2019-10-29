World Wide Technology and QiO Technologies To Deliver 5G-Enabled Digital Transformation Solutions for Industrial Customers

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading, $11 billion technology solution provider, and QiO Technologies (QiO), a leading predictive and prescriptive analytics firm, today announced a partnership offering industrial digital transformation solutions that fully harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and 5G communications.

“To ensure a positive business outcome for our Industrial IoT (IIoT) customers, simply delivering integrated hardware solutions is not enough. Our customers need fully-integrated hardware and software solutions that must be interoperable and scalable in the new IIoT world,” said Joe Wojtal, CTO, Global Service Providers at WWT. “WWT is excited to partner with QiO and enable customers to take advantage of QIO’s software expertise in AI/analytics and solve some of their most complex business problems.”

Current solution offerings don’t allow industrial engineers and designers to utilize interoperability and scalability across applications, platforms, sensor networks and manufacturing sites, which silos their operations, adding time and crucial limitations.

The new partnership will bring end-to-end integrated solutions for customers’ digital journeys and allow them to validate their solutions at WWT’s state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center (ATC). This includes:

The power of AI-infused applications and digital software toolkits to deliver quick results, build confidence, augment workforce skills to resolve today’s issues, and release talent to tackle tomorrow’s questions in each vertical of interest.

The value of – and pathways to – retained sovereignty over data, customer relationships, innovation gains and infrastructure in new performance ecosystems.

The conversion of fragmented legacy infrastructure to fully-integrated multi-cloud systems, lowering risk, reducing cost and providing the necessary foundation for healthy, successful digital journeys.

The organizational and cultural change imperatives in any successful, sustainable digital revolution.

The importance of “Trust by Design” and its opportunities.

WWT and QiO are casting some of the most advanced IIoT and AI thinking in the industrial world, showcasing and providing solutions that can operate resiliently at scale, be delivered at pace and have a material impact on the bottom line.

“To solve the most difficult challenges facing people and the planet today, engineers’ needs are two-fold: Leading-edge, secure compute and communications infrastructure and Software as a Service (SaaS)-enabled AI that can handle complex heterogeneous systems of industrial scale,” said Rick Haythornthwaite, chairman and co-founder of QiO. “QiO delivers the latter with its unique Foresight Suite of applications while WWT validates the fully-integrated solutions in their ATC and delivers them through their global integration centers in St. Louis, Amsterdam, and Singapore.”

“Together with WWT, our collaboration is the first of its kind to bring these integrated solutions offerings to market,” said Baz Khuti, CEO and co-founder of QiO.

For more information regarding solutions developed in WWT’s ATC, please visit: https://www.wwt.com/services/atc/.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $11 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 5,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.

For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.

About QiO Technologies

QiO is a leading digital software company with decades of experience in global industrials. We work alongside customer teams to quickly design, develop and deploy QiO products that will give them a better vantage point to mitigate risk, extend the useful life of their assets, improve operational integrity and drive better financial performance, liberating the industrial engineer.