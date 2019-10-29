Stardog Raises $9 Million Series B to Expand Product Offerings

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stardog, the leading enterprise data unification platform, today announced that it has executed a Series B round, securing $9 million in financing led by Tenfore Holdings with participation from Grotech Ventures, Boulder Ventures, and Core Capital. With the funding, Stardog will launch new product offerings and scale go-to-market initiatives. The company welcomes Dan Levine, Managing Partner at Tenfore Holdings, to its board of directors. To date, Stardog has raised a total of $20 million in equity financing and continues to add world-class customers including Morgan Stanley, Dow Jones, Siemens, and the U.S. Air Force.

Stardog will expand its product offering to include a Knowledge Graph as a Service, responding to customer demand for increased automation and seamless cloud deployment. Stardog currently allows customers to deploy instances on-premise or in their private cloud instance. The new offering will enable a hybrid cloud environment, allowing for optimal control and data management.

“Stardog solves the data silo problem that exists in every enterprise by connecting data no matter its format, location, or meaning. The result is deeper insight faster,” said Kendall Clark, CEO and Founder of Stardog. “Responding to customer feedback and market needs means we continually invest in talent and technology to help the largest companies make better decisions. We are thrilled to have Tenfore as a partner in our next phase of growth.”

The new capital will also allow Stardog to add key roles across Engineering, Customer Success, Sales, and Marketing. Recently, Bob More, a seasoned data management executive, joined Stardog to lead Global Sales & Alliances.

“Modern-day problems deal with hybrid, varied, and changing data, which is not always practical or even possible at scale using SQL-based systems,” said Dan Levine, Managing Partner, Tenfore Holdings. “The potential for Stardog’s graph platform to help organizations gain accurate insights from a sea of data is limitless. We are thrilled to support Stardog on their mission to enable fast and flexible data unification.”

Data is increasingly complex and distributed. Traditional data management tools weren’t built to operate in an environment where every kind of data is strategic. Stardog’s unique combination of graph, AI, and virtualization ensures data is always accessible and meaningful. Built to help organizations modernize in place, Stardog complements existing IT infrastructure by layering on top and helping companies finally gain visibility into and across disparate systems.

About Stardog

Stardog, the leading enterprise data unification platform, leverages knowledge graph technology to power more effective digital transformations. Industry leaders including Morgan Stanley, Bosch, Ericsson, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data layer that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com.

About Tenfore Holdings

Tenfore Holdings is an investment management firm that provides operational value-added to growth-stage companies where technology plays a transformative role. They focus on commerce and Big Data equity/debt investments where they can apply their operating experience and strategic relationships to enhance value. They have extensive experience operating at scale and understand how to build smaller enterprises to scale. By providing capital, strategic guidance at the board level, and operational support to talented managers, they help companies realize their full revenue, profit and market-value potential for the long-term.