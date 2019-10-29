STAR Financial Bank Powers Digital Transformation with Comcast Business

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced that STAR Financial Bank, one of Indiana’s largest community banks, has deployed its high-speed connectivity and cybersecurity solutions to help accelerate innovation and enhance the digital experience for its customers.

Working with Comcast Business, STAR Bank, based in Fort Wayne, Ind., has introduced technology that allows the bank to offer more access and convenience to its customers. In particular, the bank has installed 55 Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) across its Indiana service area. The ITMs are like ATMs with one important difference. Customers can talk face-to-face with a STAR banker via a high-definition video screen. Customers enjoy extended banking hours and have access to bank services in markets where STAR doesn’t have a branch.

To optimize its network, STAR Bank also upgraded the connection to its primary data center with Comcast’s Ethernet Dedicated Internet Access. With Comcast Business, the bank has flexible and scalable services to allow for growth and technology deployments across its locations.

“As the digital landscape in financial services quickly evolves, we are continually seeking ways to provide customers with advanced and convenient digital experiences and engagement opportunities,” said Brian Avery, technology operations manager at STAR Bank. “The added bandwidth and greater network flexibility we get from Comcast Business are critical to our success.”

To protect its data center from cyberthreats, STAR Bank also selected Comcast Business to help guard against Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks. Comcast Business DDoS Mitigation Service, a cloud-based subscription solution requiring no hardware installation or on-premise management, helps detect common attacks, including volumetric or flood, State/TCP Exhaustion, and application layer.

“Today’s banks and financial services companies are operating in a landscape being reshaped by digital transformation,” said Jeff Marston, vice president of Comcast Business in Indiana. “Built on the largest IP network, our broadband and cybersecurity solutions help financial institutions and provide platforms for the adoption of innovative technologies like advanced analytics to help them create – and maintain – a competitive edge.”

About STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is committed to delivering quality financial expertise and distinctive banking solutions to exceed customer expectations. In addition, STAR Private Advisory offers private banking, investment and fiduciary services. STAR Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance and annuity provider. STAR has grown to $2 billion in assets with locations across Central and Northeast Indiana. For more information, visit our Corporate Profile on our website at starfinancial.com/about-star.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.