USA Technologies Announces Results Reported by Automatic Food Services Following Implementation of the Seed™ Enterprise Optimization Platform

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) ("USAT"), a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market, today announced the results reported by Automatic Food Services (AFS) following the successful installation of Seed Pro™, Seed Office™, and Seed Markets™.

“Our previous system did not provide insight into our machines’ stock levels or maintenance needs, which slowed down service times as we stopped at machines that didn’t need servicing, or in other cases, needed to circle back to the truck to pick up more inventory,” said Trey Hamre, operations manager, AFS. “Seed’s dynamic pre-kitting and remote insight makes restocking machines more efficient than our previous method, allowing us to get through our routes faster and easier than ever before.”

After leveraging one enterprise-wide platform for their vending machine and office coffee business, AFS reports that they has seen more than a 45% increase in sales per route, while consolidating their total number of routes through an organization-wide simplification of scheduling, delivery and servicing.

“We are thrilled to learn of AFS’s measurement of their ROI following introduction of USAT’s technology to their business operations,” said Maeve McKenna Duska, senior vice president of marketing, USA Technologies. “While AFS had previously converted nearly 1,350 of their vending machines to cashless, they did not have a system to maximize operational efficiency and easily monitor business outputs and metrics. We believe that AFS’s expansion of their relationship with us to include the Seed platform provided them with the optimal solution.”

Hamre continued, “We were initially concerned about the transition, but in working closely with USAT’s Customer Success Manager team, we were able to rapidly deploy the Seed platform across our network while setting benchmark business metrics to track before and after the implementation.”

To learn more about the results, and how Automatic Food Services is operating better today, you can view the full case study here. Automatic Food Services – Customer Story

About USA Technologies, Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. With more than one million connections worldwide, USAT is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

Forward-looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including without limitation the business strategy and the plans and objectives of USAT’s management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions, as they relate to USAT or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of USAT’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to USAT’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including but not limited to, the ability of USAT to rely on third-party measurements of sales per route or ROI; the possibility that AFS’s increases in sales per route and ROI were attributable to factors other than or in addition to implementation of the Company’s enterprise-wide Seed platform; and the possibility that all of the expected benefits and efficiencies from the adoption of an enterprise-wide platform that includes Seed services, including increases in sales per route and operational efficiencies, will not be realized by all vending operators and on all vending machines or within the expected time period. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Unless required by law, USAT does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

