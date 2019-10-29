United States Postal Service Selects Zebra Technologies as Next-Generation Mobile Delivery Device Provider

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the United States Postal Service (USPS) awarded the Company an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to supply TC77 touch computers to scan, track and trace packages across its carrier network. The USPS will start deploying 300,000 TC77 mobile devices as its next-generation Mobile Delivery Device in the first half of 2020.

Zebra’s Android™-based TC77 mobile computers will help the USPS optimize operations in the on-demand economy while providing customers with the speed, accuracy and real-time tracking they expect. The ultra-rugged TC77 features Zebra’s Mobility DNA suite of software tools that increase worker productivity, simplify management and strengthen the security of Zebra’s Android-based, enterprise-class computers. Zebra will also provide accessories, software, help desk support, repairs, maintenance, and software development.

"We are honored to work with the world's largest postal service and are excited to provide our innovative mobile technology, services and support to the USPS and its customers,” said Anders Gustafsson, CEO, Zebra Technologies. “We look forward to building on our relationship with the USPS and providing a performance edge to its letter carriers.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The USPS awarded Zebra an IDIQ contract to provide 300,000 next-generation Mobile Delivery Devices.

Starting in the first half of 2020, USPS will use the Zebra TC77 touch computer to scan, track and trace packages across its delivery network and provide real-time information to its customers.

The mobile devices will help the USPS’ letter carriers as it expands its package delivery products and services.

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.