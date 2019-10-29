Charlotte Behavioral Health Care Chooses Streamline’s SmartCare EHR For Its Ease of Use and Flexibility

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) and Streamline Healthcare Solutions (Streamline) formed a partnership to help move their current legacy system to one integrated electronic health record platform. CBHC is based in Punta Gorda, Florida and has four locations servicing patients across seven counties. They provide a wide range of services including mental health, substance abuse, therapeutic family care, crisis, and detox services. With SmartCare EHR, CBHC will be able to leverage the technology to go above and beyond to deliver personalized care that is convenient, timely and effective while remaining innovative and flexible.

“After vetting several top-of-the-market EHR vendors, we are excited to announce Streamline and its SmartCare product as our new partner. We are excited about the opportunity with this partnership to have an EMR that will assist us in effectively and efficiently delivering critical services to our patients,” said Vickie Scanlon, Chief Executive Officer at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. “In our fast paced, highly unpredictable industry (funding streams, compliance regulations, etc.), we focused on a product that is configurable to work with our best practices, but also capable of transforming data into available, useful information. Additionally, during the review process, Streamline displayed tremendous customer service, user-friendliness, and flexibility; qualities we most certainly will need and value from our EMR vendor.

“We are excited to add Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to our growing Florida community. SmartCare’s integrated platform will remain flexible now and into the future and will provide their staff an easy to use solution. Streamline’s goal is to provide industry leaders like Charlotte the tools they need to deliver a diverse set of services with innovation in the marketplace. Welcome to the Streamline community.”

– Javed Husain, Co-Founder/Co-CEO, Streamline Healthcare Solutions.

About Charlotte Behavioral Health Care

Since 1969, Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (previously known as Charlotte Mental Health Services) has been providing behavioral health, addiction and other services to the residents of Charlotte County. With their main campus located on 40 acres in Punta Gorda, FL, Charlotte offers services for inpatient detox and residential chemical and alcohol addiction treatment. Additionally in 2017, they completed a 6,000+ square foot expansion on the Margo Lang Crisis Stabilization Unit to better serve the needs of our community including 10 children’s beds, an activity room, and administrative space.

About Streamline

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business-lines needs evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003. www.streamlinehealthcare.com