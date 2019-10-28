Fight Colorectal Cancer Teams Up with Komodo Health to Improve Early Intervention and Close Gaps in Colorectal Cancer Care

SAN FRANCISCO & SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), a non-profit patient advocacy and research organization, is turning to Komodo Health to help target its efforts to increase screening and close gaps in colorectal cancer care, including access to biomarker testing. Their efforts will focus on targeted outreach and education to healthcare teams through data-driven intelligence that can identify which providers and care networks have the greatest impact on specific populations of patients.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. Despite recent improvements in treatment and prevention, the rate of diagnosis for people under age 50 has been rising steadily due to lack of awareness in patients and their doctors about the signs and symptoms. Additionally, patients and their families continue to struggle with gaps in quality of care – particularly in rural locations. This is despite recent advances in molecular therapies and biomarker testing, which create significant breakthroughs for improved therapeutic options and outcomes.

“ Despite the fact that colorectal cancer mortality rates have been falling, the incidence of these cancers has actually risen steadily among certain pockets of the population over the last ten years – particularly in younger adults,” said Fight CRC president Anjee Davis. “ We refuse to accept that, which is why we are turning to technology to help our team get smarter about how we target our education and outreach efforts. We hope to expand our reach into local communities providing no-cost, medically-reviewed resources. Our partnership with Komodo Health enables us to better support community-based healthcare providers who serve families in the greatest need.”

Komodo Health will leverage Aperture, its AI-driven analytics software, to help Fight CRC analyze patterns of care, detailed physician referral histories and patient data to identify healthcare providers and regions of the country most in need of outreach and education. Built on the largest, most representative healthcare map of the U.S., Komodo Health’s Aperture platform draws on the real-world healthcare experiences of more than 320 million patients and their providers to highlight gaps in care and target locations most in need of intervention.

The Fight CRC project with Komodo Health is focused on improving early detection as well as the adoption of treatment advances. By identifying regions of the country and specific providers and provider groups where preventative screenings per capita are lower than normal and where standards of care – such as Microsatellite Instability (MSI) biomarker testing – are not being met, Komodo Health will arm Fight CRC with the intelligence it needs to tailor its outreach efforts.

“ In our mission to reduce the burden of disease, we are proud to provide the intelligence needed to support Fight CRC,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, co-founder and CEO, Komodo Health. “ Built on deep patient-level insights, our Aperture platform will uncover areas of the greatest unmet need. We are eager to help in the fight against colorectal cancer.”

To enable patients to find the best healthcare provider for them, Fight CRC and Komodo Health also plan to create a portal that helps patients find specialists in their location. The organizations will track the impact of the collaboration over time in terms of the increase in the number of patients receiving screenings and being treated by specialists.

About Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC)

Fight CRC empowers and activates a community of patients, fighters and champions to push for better policies and to support research, education and awareness for all those touched by colorectal cancer. Fight CRC advocates for policies that remove barriers to colorectal cancer screening, increase investment in colorectal cancer research, and protect the best interests of patients. For more information, visit fightcolorectalcancer.org

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health believes that data and analytics are the foundation for reducing disease burden. We apply artificial intelligence and other advanced analytical techniques to our first-of-its-kind Healthcare Map, which tracks the unique patient journeys of over 320 million patients. As a result, we empower a multitude of healthcare stakeholders — life science companies, healthcare payers and providers, patient advocacy groups, and others — to create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit komodohealth.com.

