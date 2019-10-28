Valvoline Names Initiative as Media Agency of Record

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, today said it has selected Initiative as its media agency of record for Valvoline™ and Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠.

“Valvoline has a strong 150-year heritage of innovation,” said Heidi Matheys, Valvoline senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “The media landscape is changing rapidly, and we are thrilled to partner with Initiative on new ways to reach our audience and maximize relevancy. After a thorough RFP process, we feel that Initiative’s strong combination of strategic thinking and analytics make them an ideal partner.”

“Valvoline is an iconic American brand with great heritage and one I feel honored to say is now part of the Initiative family,” said Amy Armstrong, Initiative U.S. CEO. “Valvoline is a pioneer in its industry and is committed to delivering innovation and the highest quality products and services to its consumers. I look forward to seeing what we will achieve together.”

Initiative is most recently known for winning industry accolades such as Adweek’s 2019 Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s 2019 A-List Comeback Agency of the Year. The agency has a client roster of blue-chip brands including Amazon, Converse, Revlon and Liberty Mutual.

Big Communications of Birmingham will remain Valvoline’s agency of record for creative strategy and execution. Big will partner with Initiative to help Valvoline reach its key audience segments with strong brand and product messaging.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company’s heritage spans more than 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

