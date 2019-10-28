Unytalk Partners with Semafone to Provide Seamless Customer Experience and Secure Payments

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semafone®, the leading provider of data security and multi-channel compliance solutions for call and contact centers, today announced a new partnership with Unytalk Inc., a highly focused one-stop shop for customer facing cloud communications for service providers in healthcare, retail, consulting, education, media and business services. The integration of Semafone’s Cardprotect Relay+ into Unytalk’s cloud solution for real-time messaging, voice and video infrastructure for customer engagement will offer businesses additional functionality and choice in facilitating secure payment transactions. Together, the companies are able to combine their expertise and deliver solutions that empower organizations to offer secure purchasing and payment options through the chat channel, while enabling a frictionless customer experience.

Consumer desire to conclude transactions, and conduct payments and purchases through digital channels like online chat and instant messaging platforms is growing. Gartner, Inc. estimates that 25 percent of customer service operations will use virtual assistants such as webchat and AI chatbots by 2020. At the same time, research shows that omnichannel customers are more valuable and loyal, spending more on every shopping occasion, making more repeat purchases and being more likely to recommend a business to family or friends, than single channel customers. However, businesses across all industries are struggling to provide unified, secure and seamless customer experiences across multiple channels, while at the same time meeting strict industry regulations, like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

“Consumers expect companies to be available and respond to every type of interaction, on every available communications channel,” said Mahendra Penumathsa, Chief Executive Officer, Unytalk. “Chat, in particular, has become increasingly popular, however while companies have embraced the engagement opportunity of chat, the use cases have been limited because payment opportunities in chat were restricted. With Semafone, we can seamlessly integrate payment solutions not only into chat, but every other available channel, and in a rapid manner, which empowers our customers to provide a unified, secure and frictionless customer experience.”

Cardprotect Relay+ enables businesses to securely accept payments through any digital engagement channel of their customers’ choice. Using this solution, businesses can generate secure digital payment hyperlinks that can be sent via webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes, e-commerce, m-commerce and chatbots, all while offering a superior customer experience and simplifying compliance with PCI DSS and other regulations. Additionally, Cardprotect Relay+ delivers real-time progress updates to the merchant business, tracking when a link is opened, used and payment information has been collected, as well as confirming when a payment has been successfully processed by the payment service provider (PSP). As a cloud-based solution, Cardprotect Relay+ integrates effortlessly with third-party applications, supporting all transaction types, currencies and major PSPs.

“While the appetite for omnichannel customer interactions is well-known and widely adopted, many businesses have hit a roadblock within specific engagement channels,” said Gary E. Barnett, Chief Executive Officer, Semafone. “The current customer engagement cycle within chat is incomplete. With Cardprotect Relay+ integrated within Unytalk’s cloud solution, together we are enabling secure, frictionless payment transactions via chat, while at the same time, simplifying compliance with industry regulations and delivering the best possible customer experience.”

