Citizens Bank Announces Integrated Financing Partnership with Microsoft for Xbox All Access

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens Bank today announced a partnership under which it will provide the consumer financing for Microsoft’s newly launched Xbox All Access program. The program features 0% APR financing along with a simple and seamless point of sale experience that will be available through Amazon.com in the United States.

“Consumers want affordable ways to make purchases without taking on additional credit card debt. Xbox All Access bundles hardware, services and software with affordable and predictable financing delivered through Amazon’s online check out process,” said Brendan Coughlin, president of consumer deposits and lending at Citizens Bank. “Xbox All Access represents the first time a lender, manufacturer, and retailer have come together to offer a seamless way for consumers to buy, and we believe that it will be the model for how purchases are made and financed in the future.”

Xbox All Access offers consumers their choice of various Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console bundles paired with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which delivers access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes brand-new Xbox exclusives and new titles added all the time, plus fast, reliable online multiplayer gaming. Additionally, program participants have the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console, Project Scarlett, when it launches in the 2020 holiday season.

Citizens Bank is a leader in point of sale financing and has invested heavily to deliver a state-of-the-art payment and purchase model for retail purchases. Citizens has collaborated with LiftForward, a leading technology firm to develop the platform for the Xbox All Access program. The resulting solution is differentiated in that it powers both the online and retail brick and mortar channels in a seamless way and can also help consumer goods manufacturers provide financing programs for their products that are sold through distributed retailers and dealers.

