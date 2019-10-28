Great Scott Financial Services Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, announces the addition of Great Scott Financial Services of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks, LLC, and Vicus Capital, financial advisor Scott Seymour joins as a dually registered advisor under Commonwealth’s RIA. He and his support team bring with them total account assets of $191 million.

Great Scott Financial Services is a financial planning practice with a focus on a bespoke approach to holistic financial planning. Offering high-touch, personalized, and proactive service, the team customizes every part of the advisor-client relationship. Choosing to manage assets in-house, the firm values offering a differentiated portfolio experience for each client’s unique needs, up to and including tax planning. For more information about the firm, visit https://greatscottfinancial.com/.

“I needed to be someplace that I would feel comfortable growing alongside for the next 10 years,” says Scott Seymour. “Commonwealth has the know-how, the resources, the tools, and the technology necessary to take my business to the next level.”

Seymour added, “Great Scott Financial Services has grown organically, expanding its geographical footprint as retirees relocate outside of the Lehigh Valley region. To continue to support our clients spread across 28 states, we leverage state-of-the-art technology to effectively communicate. You do right by people, they stay with you. We strive to maintain stickier relationships and be scalable.”

“The Commonwealth community is thrilled to welcome Great Scott Financial Services,” said Andrew Daniels, managing principal, business development. “We’re excited to work with such a dynamic practice, especially one that’s passionate about leveraging innovative strategies to appeal to the next generation of investors. We’re looking forward to being strong partners in their continued evolution by providing essential business solutions and the same personalized service and support they deliver to their clients.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network

Founded in 1979, Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Six Times in a Row.” The firm supports approximately 1,950 independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Join Our Community:

https://twitter.com/CommonwealthFN

https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthFinancialNetwork

https://www.linkedin.com/company/commonwealth-financial-network

https://blog.commonwealth.com