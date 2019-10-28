 Renesas Electronics to Accelerate Intelligent and Secure IoT Device Development with Microsoft Azure RTOS and a Range of Other Azure IoT Building Blocks

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the ability to simplify the device-to-cloud experience for IoT developers. Renesas’ extensive secure embedded design experience will be combined with easy and seamless out-of-the-box support for Microsoft Azure RTOS across Renesas’ microcontroller (MCU) and microprocessor (MPU) portfolio.

This collaboration will help deliver a complete chip-to-cloud IoT solution based on Renesas’ intelligent and secure devices and Microsoft Azure IoT building blocks including Azure RTOS, Azure IoT device SDK for C, IoT Plug and Play, IoT Central and IoT Hub.

One of the most deployed RTOS worldwide for MCU-based devices, Azure RTOS (formerly ThreadX RTOS) is currently integrated with the Renesas Synergy™ Software Package (SSP). This new effort expands Azure RTOS to the broader set of Renesas MCU (RA and RX) and MPU (RZ/A) product lines, starting with out-of-the-box integration into the new Renesas RA Flexible Software Package (FSP).

“Renesas Synergy customers have already experienced Microsoft Azure RTOS’ out-of-box connectivity to the Azure IoT Hub, making it an ideal choice for the billions of connected endpoints on the horizon,” said Sailesh Chittipeddi, Executive Vice President of Renesas’ IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit. “We are excited to bring Azure to customers working with our MCUs and MPUs. This collaboration will enable customers to bring their innovative connected solutions to market quicker with proven, trusted, and secure IoT building blocks.”

Sam George, Corporate Vice President, Azure IoT, Microsoft Corp. said, “Making Microsoft Azure RTOS offerings broadly available across Renesas’ product families, including Renesas Synergy and RA MCU devices, means customers will be able to deliver new connected solutions quicker. Our collaboration with Renesas is making enterprise grade IoT development as easy and seamless as possible.”

