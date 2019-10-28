TEGNA and FOX Renew Affiliation Agreement

TYSONS, Va. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX) (“FOX”) today announced a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for six TEGNA markets, including three stations acquired last month from Nexstar Media Group.

The new agreement includes full carriage of the FOX broadcast network, including the NFL on FOX, the MLB World Series, WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Masked Singer, 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son. The deal also covers continued carriage of TEGNA’s Fox affiliates’ local station programming on all major streaming platforms.

“TEGNA and FOX have a longstanding partnership in serving our communities with the highest caliber local and network programming,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This new multi-year agreement allows our viewers and advertisers continued access to premium content such as NFL football and award-winning local news, weather and sports.”

Michael Biard, president of operations and distribution for FOX added, “We are pleased to expand our relationship with TEGNA across its growing FOX footprint. We look forward to providing our joint viewers with leading sports and entertainment programming from FOX, this season’s top broadcast network.”

The agreement includes renewals for these TEGNA-owned FOX affiliates: KXVA in Abilene, TX; WPMT in Harrisburg, PA.; WTIC in Hartford, CT; WZDX in Huntsville, AL; KIDY in San Angelo, TX; and KMSB in Tucson, AZ.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 62 television stations and four radio stations in 51 markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching over 38 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks Justice Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and the FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our footprint allows us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develops deeper consumer relationships and creates more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that will shape our strategy to capitalize on current strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, please visit www.FoxCorporation.com.