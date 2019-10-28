Docutech’s Solex eClosing to Integrate With NotaryCam’s Remote Online Notarization Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech, the leading provider of document eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, today announced its agreement to integrate with NotaryCam, the pioneering leader in remote online notarization. Once integrated, borrowers will be able to execute a complete RON eClosing ceremony in Docutech’s Solex eClosing platform by remotely connecting to the other parties (the eNotary, the closing agent, an attorney, etc.) via NotaryCam’s virtual audio/video connections.

“A significant barrier to ‘full’ eClosings is the antiquated model of notarization, in which document signers must appear in person before a notary to fulfill the document notarization requirement in the loan closing process,” said NotaryCam founder and CEO Rick Triola. “Our world-class RON platform will now host Docutech’s Solex eClosing solution, enabling borrowers to remotely notarize key mortgage documents electronically and finalizing one of the last steps toward a full eClosing.”

NotaryCam’s multi-party/multi-state RON platform allows for efficient and compliant eNotarization of documents, speeding up the mortgage process and ensuring a smooth closing. The platform also includes enhanced security features, such as knowledge-based authentication (KBA) for added identity verification and audio/visual recording of the entire signing ceremony. The integration provides borrowers with a seamless user experience inside Docutech’s Solex eClosing platform, enabling lenders to provide a consistent eSigning experience to their customers from initial disclosures all the way through to post-closing.

“Docutech has already facilitated 30,000 eClosings to-date, and the integration of Solex and NotaryCam will enable more lenders to realize the benefits of eClosings by making it simple to notarize documents from any Internet-connected device,” said Amy Brandt, president and CEO of Docutech.

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company's website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About NotaryCam

After pioneering the world’s first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s patented eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8% customer satisfaction rating.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.