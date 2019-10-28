Walgreens and Jenny Craig to Open 100 ‘Jenny Craig at Walgreens’ Locations Across the Country

CARLSBAD, Calif. & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens and Jenny Craig today announced a collaboration to bring health and weight loss management services to customers across the United States. With a focus on addressing weight and health management, Jenny Craig and Walgreens will open 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations nationwide in January 2020. The Jenny Craig at Walgreens locations will offer Jenny Craig’s clinically proven program featuring private one-on-one consultations, a customized menu plan and meal delivery.

This collaboration marks the first time Jenny Craig will offer its services at a national drugstore chain in the U.S. and the first time customers will be able to receive personalized health and weight loss management services at their local Walgreens.

“Jenny Craig has a long standing history of changing lives through personal one-on-one support and lifestyle management. We found Jenny Craig to be a strong fit with our shared mission to provide trusted, proven, and personalized care,” said Jim OConor, senior vice president, neighborhood health destination, Walgreens. “Jenny Craig at Walgreens will give customers the opportunity to interact face-to-face with Jenny Craig consultants, just as our patients have experienced for over a century with our pharmacists.”

The 100 Jenny Craig at Walgreens will open in 20 states across the country in markets including Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, among others. After these locations open in January, the companies will begin to explore other potential in-store and digital initiatives.

“Jenny Craig and Walgreens are a natural fit with both companies focused on making health services—including weight loss—easily accessible, effective, personal and valuable to customers,” said Monty Sharma, CEO and president of Jenny Craig. “The launch of Jenny Craig at Walgreens will expand our ability to attract even more consumers across the country and provide them with our scientifically-proven and innovative offering that includes in-person personalized coaching, customized and prepared meal plans with convenient in-home delivery of our delicious foods.”

As Walgreens continues to develop neighborhood health destinations, Jenny Craig is the latest addition to the broad portfolio of affordable health care services available at select Walgreens. These services include diagnostic lab-testing, primary care, urgent care, dental, and optical, to name a few.

About Jenny Craig

The Jenny Craig program is designed to provide structure and support to help members lose weight and learn how to keep it off. Jenny Craig's program provides nutritionally-balanced menus, which include over 100 delicious entrees, desserts and snacks developed by dietitians, nutritionists, and professional chefs. One-on-one consultations provide personal support and education on portion control and strategies such as Fresh and Free Additions, which helps with satiety. Jenny Craig consultants work with each member individually to identify their strengths, challenges and personal goals in order to create unique weekly meal and activity plans that fit individual needs. Consultants also help members implement behavioral strategies to support their success. Jenny Craig's comprehensive approach to weight loss is available to members either in person, in centers or by phone. The program is backed by hard science as demonstrated by a 2010 independent two-year clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showing that participants on the Jenny Craig Classic program lost three times more weight than those participants dieting on their own. Jenny Craig, based in Carlsbad, California, is one of the world's largest weight loss and weight management companies, with approximately 500 company-owned and franchised locations in local neighborhoods in the United States and Canada, with approximately 600 centers worldwide.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (walgreens.com), one of the nation's largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health, beauty and retail destination supporting communities across the country, and was named to FORTUNE* magazine’s 2019 Companies that Change the World list. Approximately 8 million customers interact with Walgreens in stores and online each day. As of August 31, 2019, Walgreens operates 9,277 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com. Walgreens also provides specialty pharmacy and mail services and offers in-store clinics and other health care services throughout the United States, most of which are operated by our health care strategic partners.

*© 2019, Fortune Media IP Limited. Used under license.