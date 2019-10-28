Aveanna Healthcare Enters Into 10-year Partnership with Netsmart to Enhance Care Delivery in Home Health

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare IT company Netsmart announced today it has entered into a decade-long partnership with Aveanna Healthcare, the nation’s leading pediatric home health provider. Aveanna will work with Netsmart to align more than 200 locations spanning 23 states under a single technology solution that will allow for significant growth and scale while maintaining quality at the point of care.

“It is vital that our technology approach be agile and adaptable for our long-term growth plans without sacrificing our commitment to the highest standards of care from both a clinical and a customer service perspective,” said Aveanna Healthcare CEO Tony Strange. “We were looking for an opportunity to connect with an IT partner with whom we could truly collaborate to optimize and configure solutions to meet goals that are specific to our organization’s needs today and in the future. As we look forward, we envision an opportunity to positively influence and advance the home health industry in both efficiency and quality clinical care.”

More than 30,000 Aveanna clinicians and staff who provide skilled nursing and private duty services will use the Netsmart electronic health record (EHR) solution myUnity™. The industry’s first unified EHR platform enables organizations to manage multiple business lines spanning numerous care settings within a single patient record. This allows an individual’s information to travel with them as they transition care settings, which gives providers insight into a person’s complete health history. Through the powerful Netsmart network, Aveanna will gain access to more than 90,000 organizations across healthcare to obtain a truly holistic view of those they serve, enabling them to make informed decisions for the medically fragile patients within their care.

Aveanna will adopt additional components of the Netsmart CareFabric to help achieve its growth and development strategy. To support their efforts in expanding into new service areas, Aveanna will leverage data and analytics tools, which provide detailed clinical, financial and operational metrics to demonstrate performance and clinical outcomes. This will enable the organization to show measurable progress toward defined goals needed to support and maintain continued growth. Access to the Netsmart learning management system, myLearningPointe, will keep Aveanna up-to-date on compliance requirements for various care settings through training and continuing education opportunities.

Along with home health services, Aveanna delivers a variety of therapy services, including applied behavioral analysis (ABA), for which they will also leverage Netsmart solutions.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Aveanna,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Aveanna and its leadership team have a long and successful track record of differentiating themselves through the use of advanced technologies. It is exciting to work collaboratively with them in optimizing and developing the right solutions to enable them to maintain success in multiple markets along their journey. Our combined scale will give us a real opportunity to define a new standard for the industry in terms of the utilization of a solutions platform to improve the delivery of compassionate care and clinical excellence.”

About Aveanna Healthcare

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare is a leading provider of home healthcare. A privately-owned company, Aveanna is dedicated to providing outstanding care with compassion, quality and clinical excellence. For more information, visit www.aveanna.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

