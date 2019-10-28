Smarter Security, Patriot One and ReconaSense Join Forces to Address Active Shooter Threats

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarter Security, the intelligent entrance controls company, Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, and ReconaSense, a next-gen physical security intelligence and access control company, today announced an integrated solution for covert weapons detection and automated lockdown intended to detect and deter potential attacks, and save more lives. The solution is being demonstrated at the International Association of Chief of Police (IACP) Annual Conference & Expo, Oct. 26-29 in Chicago.

FBI statistics released in April designated 27 shootings in 2018 as active shooter incidents, and 2019 has seen at least 21 mass shootings prior to October 1. Responses to these threats have included armed security guards, armed teachers, padlocked entrances, metal detectors, bag x-ray systems, and mass notification alert systems. However, the ability to detect and delay active assailants’ progress into a building before they fire a shot or inflict harm remains elusive.

The integration of Smarter Security FastlaneⓇ turnstiles and Door Detectives® with the Patriot One PATSCAN Platform leverages AI-powered technology to solve this problem. Seamless integration with ReconaSense sensors speeds response times and helps to quickly mitigate risk.

The PATSCAN Platform and its sensor components can be covertly deployed to detect visible threats as well as concealed weapons on a body or in a bag. Once detected, onsite security is notified instantly via mobile phone, tablet, or desktop so they can respond quickly and effectively to the situation.

Integrating the solution with Smarter Security and ReconaSense takes it one step further. Once the PATSCAN Platform detects a threat, Fastlane optical turnstiles and Door Detectives can be locked down to bar entry to a potential attacker or contain them in a specific area. The integrated solution can capture key details about the location and individual, as well as provide real-time video that is transmitted directly to security personnel and first responders.

“Security teams continue to struggle with how to intelligently automate the covert detection of imminent attacks without also generating alarms for every laptop, smartphone, and metal water bottle that comes through the door,” said Jeff Brown, CEO of Smarter Security. “This collaboration offers a powerful, AI-driven solution for active threat detection and automatic lockdown that works in any space, reduces false alarms, and continues to learn and adapt to situations in real time.”

Smarter Security’s high-security turnstiles have up to 6’ tall glass barriers that are over half an inch thick, and tempered and laminated for extra strength, with full length steel post hinges to support them. They also combine a Toothed Locking Brake to make breaking through this first line of defense extremely difficult.

How It Works

When an overt or covertly carried weapon is detected on a pedestrian, the system immediately locks down specific Fastlane turnstile lanes and access-controlled doors protected by Door Detectives or an integrated physical access control system.

Customers determine if they want specific lanes or all lanes to lock until the situation is remediated.

Once remediated, the Fastlane turnstiles and doors unlock and resume normal flow of traffic.

Unique Benefits

Rest easier with extreme weapons detection accuracy.

Provide streamlined pedestrian flow and eliminate redundant queueing with intelligent optical turnstiles.

Rapidly respond to threats with instant lockdown.

“Working with Smarter Security has been a terrific experience for our Patriot One team. The mission of both companies is to provide innovative, top-of-the-line security solutions to help protect people and their communities,” said Martin Cronin, CEO and President of Patriot One. “Integrating our PATSCAN Platform with their state-of-the-art entry and the ReconaSense unification platform takes us one step closer to stopping these horrific tragedies before they take place.”

New York Showcase

Following the IACP Conference, the integrated solution will be on demonstration at the Smarter Security Showroom on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

About Smarter Security

Since 1992, Smarter Security has offered Fastlane® turnstiles, the most elegant and intelligent optical turnstiles available. Fastlane protects over half of the Fortune 100, along with thousands of commercial and government lobbies on six continents, including many of the world’s most iconic buildings. Smarter Security is privately held and headquartered in Austin, Texas, with team members located throughout North America. Learn more at www.smartersecurity.com.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc.

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. The PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the PATSCAN Platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Patriot One’s motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN Platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com.

About ReconaSense

ReconaSense helps protect people, assets, buildings and cities with its next-gen access control and converged physical security intelligence platform. By leveraging AI, ReconaSense identifies and mitigates potential threats and attacks before they happen giving security teams the ability to go beyond managing data and individual alerts to achieving true situational awareness and rapid response capabilities. Visit www.reconasense.com.