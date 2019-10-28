Zayo Announces Largest Capacity Wavelengths Deal

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) announces that it has signed a deal for the largest amount of capacity sold on any route in a single deal in the company’s history. The deal will provide the customer with approximately 5 terabits (Tb) of capacity to connect key data centers.

“Our customers are no longer talking gigabits -- they’re talking terabits on multiple diverse routes,” said Julia Robin, senior vice president of Transport at Zayo. “Zayo’s owned infrastructure, scalable capacity on unique routes and ability to turn up services quickly positions us to be the provider of choice for high-capacity infrastructure.”

With the world’s data consumption expected to grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025, demand for infrastructure capacity continues to accelerate. This trend is especially apparent among webscale, content and cloud providers that need diverse, high-capacity, highly reliable connectivity between their data centers. As a result, more are turning to dedicated, high-capacity wavelength solutions.

In addition to Zayo’s world class long haul network, the company leverages its deep, dense fiber assets in almost all North American and Western European metro markets to deliver a premier metro wavelength offering. Increasingly, enterprises across multiple sectors including finance, retail, pharma and others, are leveraging this network for dedicated connectivity as they seek ways to have more control over their growing bandwidth needs.

Zayo’s extensive wavelength network provides dedicated bandwidth to major data centers, carrier hotels, cable landing stations and enterprise locations across our long-haul and metro networks. Zayo continues to invest in the network, adding new routes and optronics to eliminate local stops, reduce the distance between essential markets and minimize regeneration points. Options include express, ultra-low and low-latency routes and private dedicated networks.

