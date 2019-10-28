GNC Taps Yottaa for eCommerce Acceleration and Improves Website Speed By 30%

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yottaa, Inc., the leading Cloud platform for accelerating eCommerce, today announced that GNC, Inc., a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well, has selected Yottaa as its digital experience optimization solution to speed up GNC’s eCommerce website. As a result, GNC has experienced page load performance improvements and increased online conversions.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment of internally-developed, science-based products, as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC. The company's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand, that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge, and solutions. GNC serves consumers worldwide through 8,200 retail locations, eCommerce via www.gnc.com, joint venture partnerships, and key partner distribution agreements.

GNC prides itself on its exceptional innovation and product development capabilities. As a result, the company has a very sophisticated website built on the Salesforce Commerce Cloud eCommerce platform. However, with a large amount of high resolution images and 3rd party eCommerce technologies, GNC found that heavy website pages were slowing down page load times. In order to speed up its site to improve shopper experience and conversion, GNC evaluated several web optimization solutions.

GNC began its evaluation of Yottaa by deploying RAPID inSITE, Yottaa’s free tool that enables brands to gain full visibility into how their website is currently performing and how 3rd parties and other site elements are impacting page load time. This was followed by a proof of concept trial of the Yottaa Acceleration Platform. During the trial GNC experienced a 30% improvement in site speed and a considerable conversion increase through the Yottaa platform.

“At GNC, performance is core to our company culture. We aim to inspire people to live well through the performance and nutritional products we sell, so it is critical that all aspects of operations, including our website, are high performing,” said Chadwick Hamby, Senior Director of eCommerce Operations for GNC. “We have many eCommerce technology projects and limited internal development resources. The Yottaa platform is the perfect site performance solution for GNC because it enables our developers to focus on other strategic initiatives instead of worrying about how to optimize site speed. When you add to that a 30% improvement in site performance and a sizable lift in conversion, Yottaa is a very compelling value proposition.”

Purpose-built to speed up eCommerce sites, Yottaa’s Acceleration Platform is an end-to-end software solution that includes 3rd party and image optimization and sequencing, dynamic and static content caching, full site lazy loading, advanced security and traffic management, and much more.

“With over $2 billion in annual sales, GNC has grown from a small health food retail store opened in 1935 to over 8,000 retail locations around the world today,” said Rich Stendardo, CEO of Yottaa. “In addition to its phenomenal brick and mortar retail success, GNC has also experienced tremendous online sales growth. Through its selection of the Yottaa Acceleration Platform, GNC will not only be able to speed up its site but can offer its shoppers better online experiences that will lead to higher conversion rates and additional online revenue.”

