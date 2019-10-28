Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Helps RJ Smith Companies Secure Capital for New Equipment

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, data and financial services, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing transaction with RJ Smith Companies of Richmond, VA. The site development and highway construction firm is investing the capital in equipment to meet growing demand for its services.

RJ Smith Companies has delivered demolition, civil and environmental services since 1995, Specializing in excavation, the firm is winning more and more government contracts, and must regularly invest in equipment to deliver its services to a consistently high standard. A long-time Pitney Bowes customer, the company turned to Wheeler Financial to help it secure capital for this new equipment.

Scott Anderson, CFO, RJ Smith Companies said, “Safety and performance are critical to our business, and to reach the highest standards our customers expect from us, we must invest in the right equipment. From our own experience, we know that Pitney Bowes has a strong heritage supporting small businesses. Wheeler Financial combines this experience with a responsive team, deep industry knowledge and swift access to capital. Now, with their support, we can accelerate our investments and fulfill growing demand for our services.”

“Main Street businesses such as RJ Smith play a crucial role in building the infrastructures that our country, our economy and our people depend on. At Wheeler Financial, we support these businesses with fast, flexible access to capital to help them flourish and grow,” said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services.

