cbdMD Continues Travel Retail Expansion with Hawaiian Based ABC Stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), announces its partnership with Hawaiian based ABC Stores, a leading travel retail chain serving travelers in over 70 stores throughout the U.S., Guam, and Saipan.

Each location will offer products from cbdMD, including CBD oil tinctures, capsules, topicals, gummies, and more. The partnership marks a significant opportunity for cbdMD to continue its expansion efforts outside the continental United States. “We’re looking to secure a global footprint and being able to partner with ABC is an enormous opportunity,” said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. “We’ve witnessed firsthand their dedication to both employees and customers and couldn’t be more excited to become a part of the ABC Ohana.”

“We’ve always been at the forefront of finding new items to enhance customer experience,” said ABC Stores. “CBD is in high demand, and we’re proud to introduce cbdMD to our loyal consumer base.”

About ABC Stores

A familiar name in Hawaii since 1949, ABC Stores is a chain of convenience stores that provides items such as groceries, tourist items and souvenirs. With more than 70 stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and Las Vegas, each location offers a wonderful selection of Hawaii’s very best local items. For more information, please visit their website at www.abcstores.com, or follow their social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc. and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

