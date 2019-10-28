AVIA Launches Partner Network to Expand Industry Access to Digital Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVIA, the leading partner for digital insights, strategic guidance, and consulting services, today announced the launch of the AVIA Partner Network – a collection of forward-thinking companies, industry associations, financial institutions, and other organizations committed to digital as a primary catalyst for healthcare transformation.

Over the past five years, AVIA has worked with over 50 health systems to accelerate their digital strategies. These noted innovators turn to AVIA for access to the trusted insights and resources that propel their futures. The introduction of AVIA’s Partner Network extends this concept. AVIA’s health system Members can now access an expanded universe of resources and perspectives created by strategic partners to improve digitally enabled health in communities worldwide.

"AVIA was built on the idea of driving rapid, decisive action in digital health to gain advantage. The launch of the AVIA Partner Network advances this further," said Eric Langshur, Co-founder and CEO of AVIA. "Through this growing network of selected partners, AVIA Members now have one-stop access to an even broader array of resources that inform their digital futures – on issues that range from regulatory policy and affordable health to cybersecurity and interoperability."

Today’s announcement follows recent news that AVIA and the American Hospital Association (AHA) have formed a strategic alliance. As the leading convener for hospitals and health systems, the AHA will leverage AVIA’s expertise in digital strategy to help scale transformation across the hospital and health system field by engaging its members, as well as other national, state, and regional hospital associations and alliances across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Digital transformation and strategy have implications for every aspect of healthcare – from care delivery, to the patient experience, to operations,” said Maryjane Wurth, AHA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are pleased to be working with AVIA, an organization at the leading edge, to assist our members at this critical time. This alliance presents new opportunities for disseminating best practices that help the field transform more rapidly, to remove friction from transformation and enhance the care experience for millions of people in the U.S.”

For more on AVIA - AHA strategic alliance, see the Oct. 25 press release.

Diverse digital knowledge collected and curated to fit individual needs

AVIA selected each of the nine initial Partner Network members for their complementary approaches and dedication to transforming healthcare through the adoption of digital at scale.

In addition to the AHA, other organizations in the Partner Network include:

Healthcare Financial Management Association - Co-developing an industry standard model to measure and value the relative digital maturity of each healthcare organization, guide progress and quantify financial impact

- Co-developing an industry standard model to measure and value the relative digital maturity of each healthcare organization, guide progress and quantify financial impact HLTH - The largest and most important conference for health innovation will leverage the network’s underlying technology platform to produce “connective tissue” between conferences – empowering attendees to engage virtually anytime to advance operationalizing the ideas shared at its live events

- The largest and most important conference for health innovation will leverage the network’s underlying technology platform to produce “connective tissue” between conferences – empowering attendees to engage virtually anytime to advance operationalizing the ideas shared at its live events Deloitte - Broadening market access and contextual engagement with the company’s thought leadership on key topics that influence how healthcare organizations chart their futures

- Broadening market access and contextual engagement with the company’s thought leadership on key topics that influence how healthcare organizations chart their futures Cerner Corporation - A global health platform and innovation company that has helped digitize nearly 50% of U.S. healthcare and supports health systems to improve health outcomes and reduce costs, as they work to align their foundational technology investment with the broader digital ecosystem

- A global health platform and innovation company that has helped digitize nearly 50% of U.S. healthcare and supports health systems to improve health outcomes and reduce costs, as they work to align their foundational technology investment with the broader digital ecosystem Ziegler - Integrates its domain knowledge, market insight and industry relationships with its long-standing investment bank, leading M&A advisory practice as well as its healthcare/senior living industry focus

- Integrates its domain knowledge, market insight and industry relationships with its long-standing investment bank, leading M&A advisory practice as well as its healthcare/senior living industry focus WindRose - Healthcare-focused private equity investor that manages over $1.4 billion of capital will help healthcare organizations understand where and why capital is being invested in digital health

- Healthcare-focused private equity investor that manages over $1.4 billion of capital will help healthcare organizations understand where and why capital is being invested in digital health Scottish Development International (SDI) -The economic and trade development agency of Scotland will bridge the needs of the U.S. healthcare market with the digital health innovations being developed in Scotland

Members of the AVIA Innovator Network will access insights from the Partner Network through the company’s technology platform for digital innovation. Users will see a custom feed of information and resources, based on their individual preferences and areas of focus. Members of the Partner Network will curate content offered to AVIA Members and use that as a targeted way to reach health system leaders who are driving meaningful change in their organizations.

Expert leadership to champion the expansion of the partner ecosystem

Leading this work for AVIA is health industry veteran and digital innovator Bruce Brandes, who has joined AVIA as General Manager, Digital and Partner Network. In this role, Bruce will set the vision for the Strategic Partner Network – what it can become and the value it can deliver to all participants at every step of the journey.

Bruce comes to AVIA with over 30 years of executive experience in healthcare technology. Most recently, he served as CEO and Founder of Lucro, a digital platform used by health systems for vendor management and purchasing optimization. Previously, he led strategy and growth functions at multiple organizations, including AirStrip, Eclipsys, and IBM.

Assisting in the Partner Network’s growth will be H. Stephen Lieber as a Senior Advisor to AVIA. A seasoned healthcare management executive, Steve has more than 35 years of experience in healthcare, primarily in healthcare association management. From 2000 through 2017, Lieber served as President and CEO of HIMSS, the largest healthcare association focused on healthcare information technology (HIT).

“To me, the Partner Network represents a compelling opportunity to align the trusted voices on which healthcare decision makers rely. Together, we will unify and simplify access to the practical knowledge needed to turn ideas into action, enhanced by the power of meaningful connections,” said Brandes. “I’m thrilled to lead this natural expansion of AVIA’s business. More than that, I’m inspired to continue to play a role in helping health systems realize the promise of digital to improve the lives of the people they serve.”

About AVIA

AVIA is the leading partner for digital health insights, strategic guidance, and consulting services. Members of the AVIA Innovator Network solve pressing challenges with digital solutions that deliver outsized financial and clinical results. AVIA provides strategic focus, unique market intelligence, and proven resources that accelerate digital transformation throughout healthcare. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte’s legal structure.