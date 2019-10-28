Tetra Tech Wins $40M USACE Flood Risk Management Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Albuquerque District, awarded the Company a $40 million, multiple-award assessment and engineering design contract focused on flood risk management and erosion protection, primarily in the southwestern United States. Tetra Tech will support USACE in its mission to reduce overall flood risk by improving the resiliency of structures such as levees and floodwalls that protect the public and improve the natural environment.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech’s engineers will conduct hydrologic and hydraulic analyses, river and groundwater modeling, climate change evaluations, geomorphic assessments, and sediment transport analyses. We will design flood control structures that optimize water resources and reduce streambank erosion.

“Tetra Tech has worked continuously with the USACE Albuquerque District since 1998, providing comprehensive water resources engineering support,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We have successfully completed more than 50 projects within the District’s footprint, and we look forward to our continued support to the District in designing resilient flood control structures.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.