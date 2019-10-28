Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $2.2 Million Funding from U.S. Army

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 28, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received incremental funding of $2.2 million, which is part of the previously announced $98.6 million ceiling contract to provide the U.S. Army with global field support services for military satellite communication (“SATCOM”) terminals around the world. The contract has been funded $24.4 million to date.

“Supporting the U.S. warfighter is a privilege for Comtech and we are honored that the Army has entrusted us with this mission,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Army’s mission-critical ground SATCOM terminals provide inter and intra-theater network communications with worldwide reach back capability. The field support contract covers diverse engineering and technical skills to support these SATCOM terminals, including logisticians, help desk, network engineering, security engineering, RF and satellite system engineering and support.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is a leading provider of mission-critical, highly-mobile C4ISR and other advanced secure wireless communications.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL