New Software AG and Adobe Offering to Deliver Improved Customer Experience, Bolstering Sales and Marketing Campaigns

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today launched a certified connector for Adobe’s Marketo Engage platform. This connector integrates a user’s SAP Service Cloud solution or SAP Sales Cloud solution implementation with Marketo Engage, establishing a direct connection between customer data and Adobe’s customer experience management (CXM) tools.

Powered by Software AG’s industry-leading webMethods.io platform, the new connector allows businesses that use SAP solutions to access the full functionality of Marketo Engage, helping businesses to truly align sales and marketing within an organization.

Software AG helps existing SAP Service Cloud and SAP Sales Cloud users adopt Marketo Engage, as they can now use both products in an integrated manner, with customer data connected to B2B marketing campaigns, leads and opportunities. This previously unavailable integration will help businesses improve the accuracy of the data that powers their campaigns, ultimately leading to improved results.

“The full benefits of marketing engagement and automation can only be realized when an organization’s customer, sales and marketing data are integrated and working together toward a common goal,” said John Schweitzer, Chief Revenue Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Software AG. “Through the power of our webMethods.io technology and in close partnership with Adobe, business that use SAP Service Cloud and Sales Cloud will now have that ability at their fingertips.”

“Our partnership with Software AG is all about connecting sales and marketing data, and helping brands transform their customer experience management,” said Matt Thompson, executive vice president, Worldwide Field Operations at Adobe. “Being able to access the full functionality of Marketo’s B2B marketing technology is a game-changer. With Software AG’s help, customers can now be confident that their B2B campaigns and initiatives are connected to the highest-quality data sources within their organization.”

webMethods.io enables customers to quickly innovate by connecting to any system or partner, from app to edge, unlocking data and services and accelerating the development and deployment of APIs. By teaming with Software AG to speed and simplify integration for businesses that use SAP solutions, Adobe is also able to open new customer segments and global expansion opportunities for its Marketo Engage platform.

Marketo Engage, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, offers the solution of choice for lead management and B2B marketing professionals seeking to transform customer experiences by engaging across every stage of complex buying journeys. Natively supporting both lead and account-based marketing strategies, Marketo Engage brings together marketing and sales in a comprehensive solution designed to orchestrate personalized experiences, optimize content, and measure business impact across every channel, from consideration to conversion and beyond. To learn more about Marketo Engage visit www.marketo.com.

