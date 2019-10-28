Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. Receives Global Rights From NIH for Integrin-Targeting Radiotherapeutics to Treat GBM and Lung Cancer

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) announced today that the NIBIB (an Institute within the National Institutes of Health (NIH)) has granted MTTI an exclusive worldwide license to commercialize patented technology invented by Drs. Xiaoyuan Chen and Orit Jacobson. This patent portfolio covers a targeted radiotherapeutic 177Lu-EBRGD for integrin expressing cancers including treating Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and Non-Small Cell Lung cancer (NSCLC).

The key feature of this technology is the incorporation of a derivative of Evans Blue into RGD peptide radiopharmaceutical which binds to both albumin and integrin thus extends residence time, enabling smaller and less frequent dosing.

“Integrin is highly expressed in both tumor blood vessels and tumor cells in glioblastoma patients. Based on our study using Ga-68 PRGD2, we believe that Lu-177 EBRGD could be the next innovative radiotherapeutic in treating GBM," said Deling Li, MD. Vice Director of Brain Tumor and International Translational Molecular Imaging Center for Brain Tumor (ITMIC-BT), Beijing Tiantan Hospital.

“We are privileged to receive the exclusive global license from NIH,” said Chris Pak, President & CEO of MTTI. “Currently, we are already advancing NIH’s EBTATE for treating neuroendocrine tumors and we look forward to moving EBRGD to tackle hard-to-treat cancers such as GBM and NSCLC.”

MTTI is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the acquisition and development of novel technologies for treatment and diagnosis of disease. More information: www.mtarget.com.

