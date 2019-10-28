CACI Awarded $250 Million Contract to Provide Logistics and Supply Chain System Support to the Marine Corps

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a 5-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $250 million for new work, by the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems (PEO-EIS) to provide enterprise technology for post deployment system support for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Global Combat Support System (GCSS).

Under the contract, CACI will provide Oracle® E-Business Suite operations, sustainment, and enhancement support to improve the Marine Corps’ logistics and supply chain management system, ensuring efficiency and productivity for more than 22,000 enterprise users across 75 locations worldwide.

CACI will use its award-winning Agile Solution Factory (ASF) to improve the functionality of the Marine Corps’ GCSS with reliable and effective software updates. CACI’s ASF is one of the largest and most modern Agile frameworks used by the federal government and will enable quicker development and enhancements for the GCSS.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI will support the Marine Corps with our recognized Agile methodology, leading to more efficient and reliable functionality for their critical supply chain management systems. Our deep knowledge and expertise delivering enterprise solutions will contribute to system improvements, helping our customer meet their mission requirements.”

