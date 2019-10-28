Ciena Completes Upgrade of IMEWE Submarine Cable

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMEWE (India-Middle East-Western Europe), the ultra-high capacity fiber optic submarine cable system, is deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) coherent optical solutions and automation software to address network capacity requirements in the region. Leveraging leading edge technologies, Ciena’s solutions provide IMEWE with a network capable of delivering immediate capacity upgrades while providing a foundation for continued growth.

Operators are looking to maximize existing submarine cable infrastructure to deliver reliable, secure and scalable capacity that can meet rising bandwidth demands. By upgrading its submarine network with Ciena, IMEWE is able to meet these requirements with a low-risk, cost-effective network powered by unmatched coherent technology performance and flexibility.

Key Facts:

IMEWE is deploying Ciena’s GeoMesh solution based on the 6500 packet-optical platform with Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan domain controller software to upgrade its submarine network with increased bandwidth capacity and improved network management.

IMEWE is using Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai technology to deploy 200G per wave on the majority of the IMEWE digital line section. WaveLogic Ai improves on the last generation of technology and is capable of delivering a 400G-optimized engine that drives twice the capacity per channel, three times the distance at the equivalent capacity, and four times the service density to support innovative client services at less than half the power.

The professional collaboration of IMEWE Procurement Group and Ciena enabled successful migration of 36.6 terabits per second of live traffic with minimum impact. This was possible due to the smart project planning and coordination among all the cable stations across the IMEWE network.

In addition to its deep expertise in optical networking and submarine deployments, Ciena has proven experience where the IMEWE cable system is deployed. This allows IMEWE to take advantage of best-in-class deployment and support services, receiving a completely personalized approach to its network infrastructure investment to deliver next-generation submarine networks.

Executive Quotes:

“Ciena developed an attractive solution for IMEWE Upgrade III using a proven technology, which will efficiently enable IMEWE to meet future bandwidth requirements. Ciena has been able not only to understand our current network requirements but has provided a scalable network development path for future growth.”

- Ali Amiri, Chairman, IMEWE Management Committee

- “With the explosion of new builds on both the Atlantic and Intra Asia, the connectivity demand between Asia and Europe has never been so high. IMEWE is playing a critical part in addressing this demand and will do so in the foreseeable future.”

- Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena

About IMEWE

IMEWE (India-Middle East-Western Europe) submarine cable is an ultra-high capacity fiber optic submarine cable system which links India & Europe via Middle East. The three fiber pair system with total length of approximately 12,091km is well complemented with nine terminal stations forming a consortium of nine leading telecom carriers from eight countries.

https://www.imewecable.com/

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive NetworkTM in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

