CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Announces Partnership to Roll Out Zipari’s Full Consumer Experience Platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zipari, the first and only consumer experience solution built specifically for health insurance, announced today that it has been selected as the technology partner for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), a not-for-profit health care company that offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.3 million individuals and groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia.

“We were eager to work with CareFirst as soon as we learned about its mission,” said Mark Nathan, CEO and founder of Zipari. “CareFirst strives to promote and support an integrated health care system that meets the needs of all residents in the area it serves. To do that effectively, we will help CareFirst increase its opportunities to engage with its members, anticipate their needs and deliver unparalleled service through the use of our full suite of enterprise products.”

Zipari’s solution will give CareFirst the ability to track the behaviors of its customers and engage them at the right time to improve their health or healthcare experience. Enabled by artificial intelligence and next-best-actions technology, Zipari’s products will help CareFirst anticipate its customers’ needs and preemptively suggest the most beneficial course of action – technology more commonly used by leading online retailers than health care companies.

“We were drawn to Zipari because its solution is built on current, cloud-based and flexible technology, and the company is always striving to provide state-of-the-art solutions that are focused on meaningful improvements in service and experience,” said John David Kaercher, CareFirst’s Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President of Information Technology. “Zipari’s platform is the complete solution to the complex issues we’re looking to solve. For example, the modules within Zipari’s platform work in concert to improve the customer experience, measurement, workflows and levels of self-service that CareFirst offers our customers. We’ve seen Zipari execute these projects for other Blues plans and believe it will play a pivotal role in transforming the healthcare experience.”

For CareFirst, Zipari will roll out its full suite of enterprise products. CareFirst purchased Zipari’s entire consumer experience platform that includes the digital experience, customer engagement and CX engagement products, which features the CX Engagement Hub. CareFirst will also receive Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource-based APIs, new design systems and advanced configurations.

Members are the primary focus of the Zipari product philosophy. With fully integrated solutions offering optimal visibility into the customer experience, Zipari’s customer experience tools are intuitive, easy-to-use and learn, and allow members to access the information they need quickly and easily.

About Zipari

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Zipari, is a growth-stage technology company that develops products for health insurance carriers to engage with consumers in new and innovative ways. With unsurpassed technology, Zipari’s products provide real-time insights at every touchpoint, delivering a breakthrough consumer experience that health insurers want and their members seek. Zipari now serves more than 13 million members via their payer customers. Zipari is backed by our lead investor, Vertical Venture Partners, a venture capital firm focused on investments in companies that target specific vertical markets and Health Velocity Capital, a growth equity investment firm which invests in innovative healthcare software and services companies that are building a more consumer friendly and affordable healthcare system. For more information about Zipari, please visit http://www.zipari.com.

About CareFirst

In its 82nd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit health care company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.2 million individuals and groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2018, CareFirst invested $38 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of health care throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.