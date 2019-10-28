Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Collaborates with Food Finders and Second Harvest to Provide Food for Better Health

Leaders from Second Harvest and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce a collaboration that will provide food for better health of Hoosiers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Leaders, associates, and volunteers from Food Finders and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce the two organizations' collaboration to fight food insecurity in Indiana. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana (Anthem), Food Finders, and Second Harvest announced that Anthem is collaborating with each food bank in multi-year collaborations to provide food for better health to individuals and families in Indiana. Anthem will support Food Finders through a three-year, $810,000 sponsorship and Second Harvest with $450,000 over the next three years, making it possible for the food banks to organize food distribution events that will give out more than 2 million pounds of nutritious food annually.

“Anthem has a 75-year history in Indiana and is committed to doing our part in improving the communities in which we operate as well as helping consumers improve their health and well-being,” said David McNichols, President of Anthem’s Medicare Central Region. “We know that food insecurity can be one of the most significant barriers to a healthy life. We also recognize that we will be more successful in increasing access to nutritious food by collaborating with others in the community so we are proud to work with Food Finders and Second Harvest in this effort.”

In its collaboration with Anthem, Food Finders will organize 180 mobile food pantries each year throughout its service area – north central Indiana. Those 180 food distribution events will give out approximately 1.4 million pounds of food that will serve nearly 100,000 individuals, of which will be more than 19,000 older adults and 29,000 households.

“Without Anthem’s funding, Food Finders would not be able to provide Mobile Pantry events throughout our service area,” shared Katy Bunder, President/CEO at Food Finders Food Bank. “Monthly food distributions increase food security for people in need by providing a consistent source of nutritious food. Thank you, Anthem!”

Over the next three years, Second Harvest will put on 92 Senior Safety Net distributions and 108 Tailgate distributions each year throughout east central Indiana. These events will be part of the food bank’s work to provide annually nearly 2.1 million pounds of food that translates to 1,750,000 meals.

“We are excited about the impact that this partnership with Anthem will drive,” said Tim Skean, President and CEO at Second Harvest. “Accessing healthy food options is critical to the overall health of the population we serve. Thousands of people are making difficult choices every day and this partnership will help alleviate some of that stress.”

Anthem’s support of Food Finders and Second Harvest complements its other efforts to provide food for better health in Indiana, including its sponsorship of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, another affiliate of Feeding America. Earlier this year, the two organizations announced that Anthem would support 120 senior mobile food pantries taking place through central and southeastern Indiana.

Food insecurity affects nearly 900,000 Hoosiers each year. These individuals come from all walks of life, including approximately 1 in 5 older adults. Many individuals, but especially older adults, are on fixed incomes so are often faced with the difficult decision of eating less or skipping meals when dealing with food insecurity. This situation can negatively impact individuals’ health.

For more information about the food distribution events organized by these food banks, visit their website or call them directly:

Food Finders: https://www.food-finders.org/, (765) 471-0062

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana: https://www.gleaners.org, (317) 925-0191

Second Harvest: http://curehunger.org/, (765) 287-8698

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Food Finders

Since 1981, Food Finders Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, has worked to provide full service programs that meet the nutritional needs of thousands of hungry families in North Central Indiana. The food bank operates programs to cost-effectively secure donated and purchased food, provide food to families in need, and educate the community about the efficient use of food resources. Food Finders distributes more than nine million pounds of food annually; throughout the 16 counties it serves. For more information or to make a donation, contact Food Finders Food Bank, Inc. at 765.471.0062 or visit www.food-finders.org.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana was founded in 1983 and we haven’t stopped fighting hunger since. As a non-profit organization, funded by philanthropic and community support, we’re devoted to feeding the hungry, advocating for those with food insecurity and providing nutrition education. We fight hunger by working with partner agencies, local schools, corporate partners and a wide network of volunteers to serve hundreds of people each week.

Second Harvest is a member of Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Being a member of Feeding America allows us to access donated product, professional resources and a network of other like-minded organizations across the country. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that provides food and services to more than 46 million people each year.