Paymentus and Amazon Team up to Provide an Easier Way for Customers to Manage their Bills with Alexa

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Corporation, a leader in customer engagement and bill payment technology, today announced that billers on the Paymentus Instant Payment Network can soon offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with and manage utility bills via any Alexa-enabled device. With this announcement, customers of participating billers will soon be able to link their utility account to Alexa so they can simply ask for information about their bill including when their bill is due (e.g. “Alexa, when is my water bill due?”) and how their current bill compares to previous periods (e.g. “Alexa, compare my electricity bill to June last year.”)

The Paymentus Instant Payment Network enables any business that directly bills clients, such as utilities, insurance healthcare, consumer finance, telecom, government or non-profit organizations to instantly establish a new, powerful customer engagement channel with voice-enabled bill management. The new Alexa and Amazon Pay integration will be available to all utilities on the Instant Payment Network, which includes many of the top billers in North America.

For Paymentus, the collaboration with Amazon will further accelerate network growth and add new modes of engagement between businesses and their customers. Dushyant Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Paymentus, said “based on customer feedback and the rapid adoption of cloud-based voice services to help manage our everyday lives, technologies like Alexa will have a profound impact on how businesses and consumers interact, Paymentus is very excited to enable this new feature.”

“At Amazon, we are continuously looking for ways to invent and simplify on behalf of our customers,” said Patrick Gauthier VP, Amazon Pay. “By teaming up with Paymentus, we are excited to provide customers and utility billers with a simpler, natural way to manage bills via Alexa.”

Paymentus Corp., the leading bill payment company in North America, is rapidly and aggressively pushing the boundaries of technology to optimize customer engagement around bill presentment and payment. The Paymentus SAAS-based Customer Engagement and Payment Platform and AI-based Instant Payment Network enables businesses to provide a unified customer experience and boost adoption of cost-saving electronic billing and payment services to get paid more efficiently and effectively than ever before. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com/instantpaymentnetwork