Aphria Inc., a Leading Global Cannabis Company, Implements Rootstock Cloud ERP

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations, today announced that Aphria Inc. completed implementation of its Cloud ERP solution. Aphria simultaneously implemented ComplianceQuest’s Enterprise Quality Management System (EQMS) to support quality management processes in today’s highly regulated cannabis industry.

Aphria is a Canadian cannabis company listed on both the Toronto and New York Stock Exchange, and it’s one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. In Canada, cannabis is legal for both recreational and medicinal purposes. The country’s federal Cannabis Act went into effect in October 2018, making Canada the second country in the world to legalize cannabis and the first G7 nation (the seven largest, most advanced economies in the world) to do so.

Rootstock’s Cloud ERP meets all of the requirements of the cannabis industry. As a comprehensive ERP solution, it includes order processing, production management, supply chain management, lot and serial number trackability and traceability, compliance reporting, costing and financial management.

“We’re honored to be working with a company of Aphria’s caliber and standing in the cannabis industry,” said Pat Garrehy, CEO of Rootstock Software. “We were thrilled when the company first selected our Cloud ERP, and now that they’ve finished implementation, we’re looking forward to seeing what they’ll be able to accomplish with the full benefits of our system in place. Our Cloud ERP helps enable a digital transformation to automate processes, meet growing demand, facilitate a superior customer experience, and optimize revenue and profitability. Our ERP is highly flexible and scalable to meet Aphria’s needs now and into the future, especially as market needs and regulations continue to evolve.”

With the Rootstock cloud ERP solution, Aphria will be able to:

Optimize production based on demand forecasts, production capacity and supplier constraints.

Leverage “track and trace” capabilities for lot control and serial number tracking, including comprehensive audit trails from seed to sale.

Manage inventory and costing across multiple locations by items, lots and serial numbers.

Maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Production Practices (GPP).

Benefit from single-cloud-platform interoperability with ComplianceQuest, which supports enterprise-wide control and predictable quality so regulatory and product safety requirements are fully met.

Reduce the cost of compliance while fully meeting industry expectations and regulatory agency (such as FDA and Health Canada) requirements.

Improve profitability by reducing variability, eliminating waste, adhering to schedules and commitments and reducing cycle times.

Leverage a worry-free infrastructure with data and document access anywhere, anytime and from any device.

“Similar to ComplianceQuest, Rootstock delivered at every stage of our implementation. Grounded in the scalability of a single cloud platform, Rootstock transformed our processes related to operations, inventory and production overnight, and we’re delighted at the seamless interoperability between Rootstock and ComplianceQuest. Rootstock ERP will help facilitate precise production, inventory and supply chain management, enabling our company to be highly responsive to market needs. Aphria is setting the standard as a worldwide leader in the cannabis industry through a diversified approach to innovation, corporate citizenship, strategic partnerships and global expansion. With these system implementations, we’re now technologically equipped to take our competitive advantage to new levels of market leadership,” said Tim Purdie, Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer of Aphria Inc.

Additional Resources

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP solutions. Leveraging the cloud, manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations have a single ERP platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition. To learn more, please visit www.rootstock.com.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis company driven by an unrelenting commitment to our people, the planet, product quality and innovation. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario – the greenhouse capital of Canada – Aphria Inc. has been setting the standard for the low-cost production of high-quality cannabis at scale, grown in the most natural conditions possible. Focusing on untapped opportunities and backed by the latest technologies, Aphria Inc. is committed to bringing breakthrough innovation to the global cannabis market. The Company’s portfolio of brands is grounded in expertly-researched consumer insights designed to meet the needs of every consumer segment. Rooted in our founders’ multi-generational expertise in commercial agriculture, Aphria Inc. drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified approach to innovation, strategic partnerships and global expansion, with a presence in more than 10 countries across 5 continents.

For more information, visit: aphriainc.com.