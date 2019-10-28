Halliburton and Repsol Sign Cloud Data Management Agreement for Exploration and Production

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced a multi-year agreement with Repsol to provide a cloud-based master data management solution for exploration and production (E&P) activities. The software as a service enables users to load, ingest, manage and access log, well and other E&P data across different locations for greater efficiency and productivity throughout Repsol’s asset portfolio.

As exploration and production challenges intensify, operators need to generate insights to enhance performance from existing data. Effectively managing E&P data through a comprehensive, cloud solution drives greater communication, accuracy and consistency so operators can make better-informed decisions. Repsol will implement the cloud solution for simultaneous access and management across ten global locations during the contract’s first year with additional locations to follow. DecisionSpace® 365 Data Foundation supports data residency and integrates with applications and data on premise.

“ The cloud simplifies and lowers the cost of managing information across the well lifecycle and DecisionSpace 365® Data Foundation provides true collaboration by making the same data available in context at the right time,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “ We look forward to working with Repsol to deliver a data management solution using the cloud that maximizes the value of their assets.”

About Halliburton

