Traxens Partners With Port of Rotterdam in Groundbreaking Container 42 Initiative

MARSEILLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traxens, experts in providing high value data and services for the supply chain industry, today announces a partnership with the Port of Rotterdam in a groundbreaking initiative and first for the shipping industry. Joining as a key partner in the #WeAre42 smart container project, Traxens will provide the technology to help answer questions on logistical efficiency, sustainability and the future of technology in the supply chain.

Over the course of two years, Container 42 will be shipped to ports around the world and share information it has gathered on this data-collecting mission. The container is equipped with Traxens’ device and communication technology that will generate IoT data via its platform, Traxens Hub. Traxens will provide a important part of the entire embedded technology, it will measure changes in everything from vibration, acceleration, position and sound to local air pollution, temperature and humidity. The Smart Container has also been fitted with solar panels and the journey will help determine how much power the container generates and uses for data gathering.

As one of the leading ports in the world, the Port of Rotterdam is in the vanguard in digitization as it strives to become the smartest port in the world. Looking to transform port logistics, processes and the way cargo is shipped across the globe, Traxens has been chosen as one of the partners in this revolutionary initiative.

The company’s breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world and received the Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Leadership Award in 2019.

“Traxens is the future of digitalization in the supply chain industry. Our smart technology will gather, generate and aggregate data from Container 42 in this worldwide data finding mission. The Port of Rotterdam is one of the leading ports in the world. We are looking forward to working with them to digitally transform multimodal supply chains and improve logistical efficiency,” said Jacques Delort, Managing Director at Traxens.

“We are very happy to welcome Traxens to the Container 42 journey. We believe the digitization of Rotterdam’s port services will contribute to even safer, swifter and more reliable forwarding of cargo,” said Erwin Rademaker, programme manager Port of Rotterdam. “At some point in the future, it will also enable Rotterdam to accommodate autonomous shipping in its port area.”

ABOUT PORT OF ROTTERDAM

The objective of the Port of Rotterdam Authority is to enhance the port’s competitive position as a logistics hub and world-class industrial complex. Not only in terms of size, but also with regard to quality. The Port Authority is therefore leading the transition to sustainable energy and it is committed to digitalisation in order to make the port, and the supply chain, more efficient. The core tasks of the Port Authority are to develop, manage and exploit the port in a sustainable way and to deliver speedy and safe services for shipping.

Facts and figures for the Port Authority and the Port of Rotterdam: https://www.portofrotterdam.com/en/our-port/facts-figures-about-the-port

ABOUT TRAXENS

Traxens generates, collects, consolidates, enriches and transforms logistics asset data into an easily understandable format, enabling effective decision-making. The company’s breakthrough Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. Traxens’ solutions digitally transform multimodal supply chains, enabling customers to reduce costs, optimize investments, comply with environmental regulations and deliver premium services to their customers.

www.traxens.com