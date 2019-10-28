Schneider Electric Selects Ayla Networks to Power New APC Smart Surge Protector

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ayla Networks, a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for smart home device manufacturers and service providers, announced that Fortune Global 500 company Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS: SBGSF) has chosen the Ayla IoT platform to connect APC Smart Surge to the Internet of Things (IoT).

“By using the Ayla IoT platform, Schneider Electric is demonstrating commitment to customer IoT security, energy management transformation and the entire connected-product experience,” said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. “Schneider Electric is one of the most recognized brands in the world and we are proud to be selected to help develop the cloud solution for APC Smart Surge.”

IoT Critical Elements for Consumer Tech Success

According to a senior Schneider Electric executive, Ayla Networks offered support for the smart home capabilities APC by Schneider Electric needed, such as voice control, scheduling, independent outlet and USB port control. Ayla Networks also made sure advanced features are managed through the APC Home mobile app and coupled with a control platform to support APC Smart Surge consumers.

In addition to time-to-market and control platform features enabling customer support, Schneider Electric chose the Ayla platform for its strength in the consumer IoT market. The Ayla platform offers flexibility to support the full breadth of current and future products; and the ability to provide customers with the convenience of a mobile app and Amazon Alexa voice assistant to manage their connected products.

Benefits to Schneider Electric and their Customers

The Ayla IoT platform provides comprehensive device, cloud and mobile app connectivity for any kind of product. Its end-to-end integrated technology includes the latest standards and protocols to enable Schneider Electric to connect their smart products to the cloud along with the software applications that are used to control them.

By using the Ayla platform, Schneider Electric can achieve the following benefits:

Easier and more cost-effective development of connected products. Using built-in platform capabilities such as integration with Amazon Alexa to add voice control to any of its connected products, Schneider Electric can simplify and accelerate product launches.

Using built-in platform capabilities such as integration with Amazon Alexa to add voice control to any of its connected products, Schneider Electric can simplify and accelerate product launches. More efficient management of its connected products. Ayla Networks provides a single IoT command and control platform for connected products. Its enterprise-grade IoT device management and provisioning capabilities means that Schneider Electric can provision and manage APC Smart Surge Protectors at scale.

Ayla Networks provides a single IoT command and control platform for connected products. Its enterprise-grade IoT device management and provisioning capabilities means that Schneider Electric can provision and manage APC Smart Surge Protectors at scale. Automatic futureproofing for connected products. Because Ayla Networks keeps its IoT platform up to date as IoT standards and technologies evolve, consumers can be confident that their Schneider Electric connected products will remain current and secure.

Because Ayla Networks keeps its IoT platform up to date as IoT standards and technologies evolve, consumers can be confident that their Schneider Electric connected products will remain current and secure. Enhanced customer experience. Schneider Electric can use the Ayla platform to create a single mobile app to interact with multiple products, thereby giving consumers the benefit of a superior and convenient experience.

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a leading provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world’s largest companies to connect any device, on any cloud, to any application. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. schneider-electric.com