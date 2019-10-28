Expensify Partners With ANZ New Zealand to Automate Expense Management and Reconciliation for Mutual Customers

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, announces a partnership with ANZ New Zealand that gives ANZ business customers a smoother way to manage card expenses. ANZ customers connecting their cards to Expensify will benefit from a faster card feed setup, realtime transaction import, and automatic reconciliation. As a result, mutual customers will have a clearer, more up-to-date picture of their businesses’ financial health for more informed decision-making.

“Over the past few years, lots of our business customers have said a streamlined expense process would make their lives easier,” says Liz Maguire, Head of Digital and Transformation, ANZ New Zealand. “We’re really pleased to partner with Expensify, and provide these business customers with a really smooth and efficient way of managing their expenses.”

“As we celebrate our third year of rapid expansion in the APAC region, ANZ is a natural fit as our first major ExpensifyApproved! Banks partner in the region,” says Phong Le, Head of APAC Strategic Partnerships at Expensify. “Now, for mutual customers, it’s as simple as snapping a picture of every receipt with the Expensify mobile app. ANZ business card transactions will import automatically and merge with their matching receipts so on the admin end, it’s just a couple clicks to month-end close. A time-saver for everyone involved!”

Expensify is offering ANZ customers a unique lifetime discount — sign up at use.expensify.com/anz today!

About Expensify

Expensify is the world’s most widely-used receipt tracking and expense management app. Whether you’re working for yourself, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, Expensify helps you ditch the spreadsheet so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the Expensify mobile app or sign up at use.expensify.com today – because you weren’t born to do expenses!

About ANZ New Zealand

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money since opening for business in 1840. ANZ was New Zealand's first bank and today has a network of full-service branches and ATMs as well as market leading digital tools. It employs more than 7,500 people across the country. ANZ is passionate about helping New Zealanders and equipping them to make better financial decisions. ANZ supports causes that make a difference to New Zealanders through charitable sponsorships and the ANZ Staff Foundation.