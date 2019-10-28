The Cheesecake Factory and DoorDash Deliver Halloween Treats – Not Tricks – With Free Slices of Cheesecake

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is giving out delicious treats – not tricks – this Halloween. Today through Thursday, October 31, guests will be treated to one complimentary slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s famous REESE’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with their Cheesecake Factory order of $30 or more through DoorDash by using promo code “TREATORTREAT” at checkout*. This sweet treat can be enjoyed on delivery and pickup orders placed through DoorDash.

“We are so pleased to be treating our guests to a slice of cheesecake with their DoorDash order,” said David Overton, Founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory. “Our Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake and Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake are two of our most popular flavors and are perfect to enjoy this time of year.”

DoorDash is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s exclusive national delivery provider. To find a complete list of delivery areas and additional information, please visit thecheesecakefactory.com/delivery.

*Free Slice of Cheesecake Promotional Terms: Guests who complete a Qualifying Purchase (hereafter defined) during the Offer Term (hereafter defined) are eligible to receive a Free Slice (hereafter defined) of either REESE’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar Cheesecake. “Qualifying Purchase” means a purchase of at least $30.00 (pretax, excluding all fees, discounts and promotions) from a The Cheesecake Factory restaurant in the United States (excluding Puerto Rico) or Canada from which delivery or pickup is available through DoorDash. A Qualifying Purchase must be made as a single order, in a single transaction for same day delivery. “Offer Term” means October 28, 2019 through and including October 31, 2019. “Free Slice” means a credit of $9.50 USD applied to the total amount due (after tax) for the Qualifying Purchase. Neither DoorDash nor The Cheesecake Factory are responsible for any inability to make a Qualifying Purchase during the Offer Term, regardless of cause, and will not provide rain checks or other 'make goods' in the event of any such inability. To receive the Free Slice, guests must add REESE’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or HERSHEY’S Chocolate Bar Cheesecake to their Qualifying Purchase. No more than 10,000 Free Slices will be provided. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.

The HERSHEY’S and REESE'S trademarks are used under license.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 289 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia® and a collection within the Fox Restaurant Concepts subsidiary. Internationally, 24 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2019, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the sixth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitaliarestaurant.com and www.foxrc.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.