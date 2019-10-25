Civeo Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

HOUSTON & CALGARY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights include:

Reported third quarter revenues of $148.2 million, net income of $4.5 million and operating cash flow of $23.6 million

Delivered third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $36.2 million, up 62% year-over-year, and free cash flow of $20.3 million

Reduced leverage ratio from 4.26x as of June 30, 2019 to 3.52x as of September 30, 2019

Completed strategic acquisition of Action Industrial Catering (“Action”) on July 1, 2019, expanding the Company’s presence in both the Integrated Services and Western Australian markets

Completed an amendment and extension to its entire credit agreement to, among other things, extend the maturity date of the revolving commitments and term loan commitments for the majority of lenders by twelve months to November 30, 2021, and preferentially adjust the permitted leverage ratio to provide the Company more financial flexibility through the maturity of the agreement

Today announced contract extensions from two major customers in Australia with expected contracted revenues of approximately A$37 million

“The third quarter results demonstrated the diverse activity drivers and operating leverage of our lodge and village operations in our Canadian and Australian segments. In Australia, strong customer metallurgical coal margins continue to drive improved performance and growing contract coverage at our villages. We also benefited from the contributions of the recently completed Action acquisition. In British Columbia, our newly expanded Sitka Lodge is benefiting from LNG-related construction activity. Finally, we experienced strong seasonal turnaround and maintenance activity in the Canadian oil sands. The sequentially improved Adjusted EBITDA coupled with lower expansionary capital expenditures allowed us to reduce our aggregate leverage this quarter, as well as significantly reduce our leverage ratio. We were also very pleased to complete the amendment and extension to our credit agreement and appreciate the continued support of our key bank relationships as well as one new lender," stated Bradley J. Dodson, Civeo's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Dodson added, "We generated improved year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, up 23% and 62%, respectively. The significant year-over-year improvement is primarily due to increased Bowen Basin activity in Australia, strong turnaround activity in the Canadian oil sands and the contribution from our newly-expanded Sitka Lodge supporting LNG activity in British Columbia. This improvement was partially offset by lower occupancy and decreased drilling and completion activity in the U.S."

Mr. Dodson concluded, “We are encouraged by the Company's achievements this quarter and we will continue to focus on operational execution, revenue diversification, free cash flow generation, deleveraging our balance sheet and winning new work as opportunities present themselves."

Third Quarter 2019 Results

In the third quarter of 2019, Civeo generated revenues of $148.2 million and reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share. During the third quarter of 2019, Civeo produced operating cash flow of $23.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $36.2 million and free cash flow of $20.3 million.

Overall, the third quarter of 2019 outperformed the third quarter of 2018 due to stronger results in Canada and Australia coupled with a reduction in SG&A in part related to $2.0 million in professional fees incurred in 2018.

By comparison, in the third quarter of 2018, Civeo generated revenues of $120.5 million and reported a net loss of $14.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, which included roughly $2.0 million in professional fees. During the third quarter of 2018, Civeo generated operating cash flow of $11.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million and free cash flow of $9.8 million.

(EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta Lodge Ltd. ("Noralta") and Action. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Please see the reconciliations to GAAP measures at the end of this news release.)

Business Segment Results

(Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares the quarterly results for the third quarter of 2019 to the results for the third quarter of 2018.)

Canada

During the third quarter of 2019, the Canadian segment generated revenues of $91.1 million, operating income of $2.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million, compared to revenues of $76.8 million, operating loss of $7.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 results reflect the impact of a weakened Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by $1.0 million and $0.3 million, respectively.

On a constant currency basis, the Canadian segment experienced a 20% period-over-period increase in revenues driven by a 7% year-over-year increase in billed rooms related to oil sands maintenance and turnaround activity and the contribution from the newly expanded Sitka Lodge serving LNG activity. Adjusted EBITDA for the Canadian segment increased 56% year-over-year with the higher lodge occupancy and related operating leverage.

Australia

During the third quarter of 2019, the Australian segment generated revenues of $47.7 million, operating income of $4.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17.2 million, compared to revenues of $31.1 million, operating income of $0.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 results reflect the impact of a weakened Australian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, which decreased revenues and Adjusted EBITDA by $2.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

On a constant currency basis, the Australian segment experienced a 61% period-over-period increase in revenues primarily driven by contributions from the acquisition of Action Catering. Australian village occupancy increased year-over-year with billed rooms up 15% primarily due to continued improvement in metallurgical coal activity across the Bowen Basin. Adjusted EBITDA from the Australian segment increased 38% year-over-year due to higher village occupancy coupled with contributions from the recent acquisition of Action Catering. The Australian revenues in the third quarter of 2019 increased more year-over-year than the Australian Adjusted EBITDA did due to the acquisition of Action Catering and the inherent lower margins in the service-only business model.

Civeo today announced that it has been awarded two contract extensions in Australia to provide rooms and hospitality services from the Company's Dysart and Coppabella accommodation facilities in Australia. The contracts are expected to generate a combined A$37 million during their respective terms. The details are as follows:

A contract extension from BHP Mitsubishi Alliance Coal Operations Pty Ltd (“BMA”) at Civeo’s existing Dysart accommodation facility that will generate approximately A$27 million in contracted revenues from 2019 to 2021. Civeo will continue to provide rooms and hospitality services at Dysart to BMA for an additional two years through September 2021. As part of the extension agreement, the “take-or-pay” committed rooms will increase from 280 rooms to 480 rooms.

A contract extension from a major coal producer at Civeo’s existing Coppabella accommodation facility that will generate approximately A$10 million in contracted revenues over 2019-2022. Civeo will continue to provide rooms and hospitality services at Coppabella to this producer for an additional 30 months through August 2022.

U.S.

The U.S. segment generated revenues of $9.3 million, operating loss of $2.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to revenues of $12.6 million, operating loss of $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year primarily due to lower drilling and completion activity driving lower occupancy in the U.S. lodges, partially offset by improvement in the Company's wellsite business.

Income Taxes

Civeo recognized an income tax benefit of $6.6 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 421.4%, in the third quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was impacted by a tax benefit of $3.0 million related to a reduction in the Alberta, Canada income tax rate as well as a $2.1 million tax benefit related to the change in the valuation allowance in Australia resulting from the acquisition of Action.

During the third quarter of 2018, Civeo recognized an income tax benefit of $5.3 million, which resulted in an effective tax rate of 28%.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2019, Civeo had total liquidity of approximately $88.0 million, consisting of $79.9 million available under its revolving credit facilities and $8.1 million of cash on hand.

Civeo’s total debt outstanding on September 30, 2019 was $393.5 million, a $11.8 million decrease since June 30, 2019.

Civeo recently announced the completion of an amendment and extension to its entire credit agreement. Among other things, the amended credit facility extends the maturity date of both (1) the revolving commitments and (2) term loan commitments for the majority of lenders by twelve months to November 30, 2021; adjusts the permitted level of Civeo’s leverage ratio to a maximum of 4.25x for the third quarter of 2019, 4.00x in the fourth quarter of 2019, 3.75x in the first, second and third quarter of 2020 and 3.50x in the fourth quarter of 2020 and thereafter; and increases the total commitment by approximately $24 million through the addition of a new lender.

During the third quarter of 2019, Civeo invested $4.3 million in capital expenditures, up from $2.7 million during the third quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Civeo expects Adjusted EBITDA of $19.5 million to $23.5 million and for the full year of 2019, Civeo is increasing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $98.0 million to $102.0 million. The Company is lowering its full year 2019 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $33 million to $37 million.

CIVEO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 148,163 $ 120,491 $ 378,866 $ 352,172 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales and services 99,480 82,227 264,350 249,383 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,334 16,854 42,960 55,189 Depreciation and amortization expense 31,196 34,468 92,974 99,502 Impairment expense — — 5,546 28,661 Other operating expense (income) 277 (163 ) 109 348 145,287 133,386 405,939 433,083 Operating income (loss) 2,876 (12,895 ) (27,073 ) (80,911 ) Interest expense (7,315 ) (6,404 ) (20,670 ) (19,329 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (748 ) Interest income 17 16 66 92 Other income 2,849 412 6,882 2,923 Loss before income taxes (1,573 ) (18,871 ) (40,795 ) (97,973 ) Income tax benefit 6,629 5,330 13,963 29,386 Net income (loss) 5,056 (13,541 ) (26,832 ) (68,587 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 60 97 60 341 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation 4,996 (13,638 ) (26,892 ) (68,928 ) Less: Dividends attributable to Class A preferred shares 464 612 1,384 49,100 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo common shareholders $ 4,532 $ (14,250 ) $ (28,276 ) $ (118,028 ) Net loss per share attributable to Civeo Corporation common shareholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.76 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.76 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 167,640 165,855 166,842 154,411 Diluted 167,642 165,855 166,842 154,411

CIVEO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (UNAUDITED) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,072 $ 12,372 Accounts receivable, net 106,792 70,223 Inventories 6,823 4,313 Assets held for sale 8,132 10,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,376 10,592 Total current assets 144,195 107,797 Property, plant and equipment, net 599,950 658,905 Goodwill, net 128,077 114,207 Other intangible assets, net 111,888 119,409 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,034 — Other noncurrent assets 1,679 1,359 Total assets $ 1,010,823 $ 1,001,677 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,266 $ 28,334 Accrued liabilities 19,355 15,956 Income taxes 910 310 Current portion of long-term debt 34,372 33,329 Deferred revenue 4,442 3,035 Other current liabilities 9,098 5,719 Total current liabilities 103,443 86,683 Long-term debt 356,704 342,908 Deferred income taxes 6,085 18,442 Operating lease liabilities 20,992 — Other noncurrent liabilities 18,081 18,220 Total liabilities 505,305 466,253 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares 57,664 56,280 Common shares — — Additional paid-in capital 1,569,734 1,562,133 Accumulated deficit (739,526 ) (710,551 ) Treasury stock (5,472 ) (1,189 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (376,882 ) (371,249 ) Total Civeo Corporation shareholders' equity 505,518 535,424 Noncontrolling interest — — Total shareholders' equity 505,518 535,424 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,010,823 $ 1,001,677

CIVEO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (26,832 ) $ (68,587 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 92,974 99,502 Impairment charges 5,546 28,661 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 748 Deferred income tax benefit (14,732 ) (29,272 ) Non-cash compensation charge 7,601 7,804 Gains on disposals of assets (4,095 ) (2,714 ) Provision for loss on receivables, net of recoveries (39 ) (106 ) Other, net 2,530 3,959 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,227 ) 89 Inventories (1,175 ) 1,342 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,958 (10,787 ) Taxes payable 345 939 Other current and noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (3,328 ) (5,716 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 33,526 25,862 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (25,517 ) (8,666 ) Payments related to acquisitions, net of cash acquired (16,439 ) (181,589 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 5,482 4,038 Other, net 1,762 111 Net cash flows used in investing activities (34,712 ) (186,106 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Term loan repayments (26,085 ) (18,177 ) Revolving credit borrowings (repayments), net 29,548 155,410 Debt issuance costs (1,950 ) (2,742 ) Taxes paid on vested shares (4,283 ) (632 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (2,770 ) 133,859 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (344 ) (1,722 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (4,300 ) (28,107 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,372 32,647 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,072 $ 4,540

CIVEO CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Canada $ 91,071 $ 76,753 $ 235,943 $ 226,661 Australia 47,743 31,090 107,160 89,542 United States 9,349 12,648 35,763 35,969 Total revenues $ 148,163 $ 120,491 $ 378,866 $ 352,172 EBITDA (1) Canada $ 24,955 $ 15,620 $ 51,434 $ 11,527 Australia 17,915 12,426 34,308 33,062 United States 252 2,414 5,634 3,658 Corporate and eliminations (6,261 ) (8,572 ) (18,653 ) (27,074 ) Total EBITDA $ 36,861 $ 21,888 $ 72,723 $ 21,173 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Canada $ 24,955 $ 16,020 $ 51,434 $ 42,503 Australia 17,207 12,426 40,070 33,062 United States 252 2,414 5,634 3,658 Corporate and eliminations (6,261 ) (8,508 ) (18,653 ) (22,348 ) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 36,153 $ 22,352 $ 78,485 $ 56,875 Operating income (loss) Canada $ 2,919 $ (7,603 ) $ (14,437 ) $ (55,342 ) Australia 4,662 472 (1,302 ) (3,793 ) United States (2,167 ) (1,349 ) (4,484 ) (6,445 ) Corporate and eliminations (2,538 ) (4,415 ) (6,850 ) (15,331 ) Total operating income (loss) $ 2,876 $ (12,895 ) $ (27,073 ) $ (80,911 ) (1) Please see Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

CIVEO CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 EBITDA (1) $ 36,861 $ 21,888 $ 72,723 $ 21,173 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 36,153 $ 22,352 $ 78,485 $ 56,875 Free Cash Flow (2) $ 20,291 $ 9,762 $ 13,491 $ 21,234

(1) The term EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The term Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude impairment charges and certain costs associated with Civeo's acquisitions of Noralta and Action. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental disclosures because its management believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provide investors a helpful measure for comparing the Civeo's operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. Civeo uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to Civeo Corporation, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to Civeo Corporation $ 4,996 $ (13,638 ) $ (26,892 ) $ (68,928 ) Income tax benefit (6,629 ) (5,330 ) (13,963 ) (29,386 ) Depreciation and amortization 31,196 34,468 92,974 99,502 Interest income (17 ) (16 ) (66 ) (92 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 748 Interest expense 7,315 6,404 20,670 19,329 EBITDA $ 36,861 $ 21,888 $ 72,723 $ 21,173 Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment expense (a) — — 5,546 28,661 Noralta transaction costs (b) — 464 — 7,041 Australia ARO adjustment (c) (924 ) — — — Action transaction costs (d) 216 — 216 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,153 $ 22,352 $ 78,485 $ 56,875

(a) Relates to asset impairments recorded in the second quarter 2019 and the first quarter 2018. In the second quarter 2019, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Australia of $5.5 million ($5.5 million after-tax, or $0.03 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. This includes $1.0 million of impairment expense related to an error corrected in the second quarter 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, we identified a future liability related to an asset retirement obligation (ARO) at one of our villages in Australia that should have been recorded in 2011. We determined that the error was not material to our previously issued financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and therefore, corrected the error in the second quarter of 2019. In the first quarter 2018, we recorded a pre-tax loss related to the impairment of assets in Canada of $28.7 million ($20.9 million after-tax, or $0.14 per diluted share), which is included in Impairment expense on the unaudited statements of operations. (b) Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Noralta. For the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, the $7.0 million of costs ($6.3 million after-tax, or $0.04, per diluted shares), are reflected in the Canada ($2.3 million) and Corporate and eliminations ($4.7 million) reportable segments and are included in Costs of sales and services ($0.4 million) and Selling, general and administrative expenses ($6.7 million) on the unaudited statements of operations. During the third quarter 2018, the $0.5 million of costs ($0.4 million after-tax, or $0.00, per diluted share), are reflected in the Canada ($0.4 million) and Corporate and eliminations ($0.1 million) reportable segments and are included in Costs of sales and services ($0.2 million) and Selling, general and administrative expenses ($0.3 million) on the unaudited statements of operations. (c) As noted above, during the second quarter of 2019, we identified a future liability related to an ARO at one of our villages in Australia that should have been recorded in 2011. The correction included a $0.9 million ($0.9 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share) adjustment, which was included in Cost of sales and services on the unaudited statements of operations during the second quarter of 2019. This amount represented the prior period impact of this correction. In the third quarter 2019, we sold the village in Australia with the ARO noted above. The ARO was assumed by the purchaser. Accordingly, the ARO liability was released and a gain on sale was recognized. As the $0.9 million adjustment in the second quarter 2019 was not included in Adjusted EBITDA, we have added back the corresponding release of the liability. The impact of the adjustment for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 totals $0.9 million ($0.9 million after tax, or $0.01 per diluted share), and is included in Other income on the unaudited statement of operations, resulting in a net impact of zero for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. (d) Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action. For the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019, the $0.2 million of costs ($0.2 million after-tax, or $0.00, per diluted share), are reflected in the Australia reportable segment and are included in Selling, general and administrative expenses on the unaudited statements of operations.

(2) The term Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from asset sales. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Civeo has included Free Cash Flow as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Free Cash Flow provides useful information regarding the cash flow generating ability of its business relative to its capital expenditure and debt service obligations. Civeo uses Free Cash Flow to compare and to understand, manage, make operating decisions and evaluate Civeo's business. It is also used as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its Free Cash Flow plan. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in thousands) (unaudited):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities $ 23,566 $ 11,885 $ 33,526 $ 25,862 Capital expenditures, including capitalized interest (4,309 ) (2,723 ) (25,517 ) (8,666 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 1,034 600 5,482 4,038 Free Cash Flow $ 20,291 $ 9,762 $ 13,491 $ 21,234

CIVEO CORPORATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - GUIDANCE (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ending

December 31, 2019 Year Ending

December 31, 2019 EBITDA Range (1) $ 19.5 $ 23.5 $ 92.3 $ 96.3 Adjusted EBITDA Range (1) $ 19.5 $ 23.5 $ 98.0 $ 102.0

(1) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of estimated Adjusted EBITDA to estimated net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles (in millions) (unaudited):

Three Months Ending December 31, 2019 Year Ending December 31, 2019 (estimated) (estimated) Net loss $ (13.5 ) $ (10.5 ) $ (40.4 ) $ (37.4 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (4.0 ) (3.0 ) (18.0 ) (17.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 30.0 30.0 123.0 123.0 Interest expense 7.0 7.0 27.7 27.7 EBITDA $ 19.5 $ 23.5 $ 92.3 $ 96.3 Adjustments to EBITDA Impairment expense (a) — — 5.5 5.5 Action transaction costs (b) — — 0.2 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19.5 $ 23.5 $ 98.0 $ 102.0

(a) Relates to asset impairments recorded in the second quarter 2019 in Australia. (b) Relates to costs incurred associated with Civeo's acquisition of Action.

CIVEO CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA (U.S. dollars in thousands, except for room counts and average daily rates) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Supplemental Operating Data - Canadian Segment Revenues Accommodation revenue (1) $ 79,939 $ 72,991 $ 203,774 $ 204,258 Mobile facility rental revenue (2) 3,048 135 5,648 10,036 Food and other services revenue (3) 8,084 3,627 25,507 11,082 Manufacturing revenue (4) — — 1,014 1,285 Total Canadian revenues $ 91,071 $ 76,753 $ 235,943 $ 226,661 Costs Accommodation cost $ 49,377 $ 48,394 $ 137,140 $ 139,052 Mobile facility rental cost 2,059 834 4,735 10,438 Food and other services cost 7,319 3,624 23,620 10,321 Manufacturing cost 150 229 1,007 1,672 Indirect other cost 3,372 3,738 9,698 10,789 Total Canadian cost of sales and services $ 62,277 $ 56,819 $ 176,200 $ 172,272 Average daily rates (5) $ 91 $ 89 $ 91 $ 88 Billed rooms (6) 875,891 816,295 2,241,510 2,320,012 Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.757 $ 0.765 $ 0.752 $ 0.777 Supplemental Operating Data - Australian Segment Accommodation revenue (1) $ 33,056 $ 30,679 $ 92,473 $ 88,343 Food and other services revenue (3) 14,687 411 14,687 1,199 Total Australian revenues $ 47,743 $ 31,090 $ 107,160 $ 89,542 Costs Accommodation cost $ 14,954 $ 14,199 $ 44,816 $ 42,942 Food and other services cost 12,807 365 12,807 1,025 Indirect other cost 903 643 2,095 1,922 Total Australian cost of sales and services $ 28,664 $ 15,207 $ 59,718 $ 45,889 Average daily rates (5) $ 73 $ 77 $ 74 $ 79 Billed rooms (6) 454,859 396,747 1,253,856 1,114,695 Australian dollar to U.S. dollar $ 0.686 $ 0.731 $ 0.699 $ 0.758