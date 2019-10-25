MaritzCX and LivingLens Partner to Transform Experience Management Programs with AI and Video

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaritzCX integrated the LivingLens video intelligence platform within its experience management platform and artificial intelligence (AI) suite, giving businesses unprecedented access to customer feedback to deliver tremendous experience management. By getting closer to customer emotions through powerful video “showreels” and AI, businesses are gaining deeper insights about customer feedback and expectations to drive continuous improvement.

“ There’s little that is more powerful than seeing actual customers relay their feedback and then making it available to frontline teams and executives to act,” said Mike Sinoway, president and CEO of MaritzCX. “ Pairing the strength of LivingLens’ video with the power of our experience management platform gives businesses access to new visual data to influence experience decisions, increase loyalty, and improve ROI.”

The solution uses AI and machine learning to unlock the wealth of information stored within video content—transforming the unstructured data set into unique insight. This includes transcriptions to reveal what people are saying, as well as advanced facial emotional recognition used to understand how people feel. Object recognition adds an additional layer of context to analysis, identifying where people are and what they are doing. All content is time stamped, making it quick and easy to search and navigate at scale to pinpoint moments of interest. Transcribed video verbatims can also be fed into the MaritzCX platform’s text analytics engine for further categorization, dynamic modeling, sentiment, emotion, and intent analysis.

Customers around the globe can provide feedback via their webcam or mobile device, as content can be captured and analyzed in any language. By humanizing feedback, the solution allows businesses to more effectively connect with who their customer is and create empathy for customers within their organization.

Video feedback and showreels can be accessed directly from the MaritzCX Platform dashboards to aid understanding of pain points, moments of delight, and key drivers of satisfaction. Showreels can be easily created to demonstrate key insights with impact, bringing the customer into the boardroom and to the heart of decision making. Video responses are also utilized as part of the closed-loop process, giving customer service agents an in-depth understanding of a customer’s experience before making contact.

“ Often an emotional detachment can exist which means people may not connect with or act on what the numbers are showing them. Video creates a powerful emotional connection between stakeholders and their customers, and coupled with AI it really drives action,” said Sinoway.

“ At LivingLens, our core use case is about driving change in organizations through being able to tell effective and engaging stories with video. This blends perfectly with MaritzCX’s impactful solutions, designed to inspire the right actions and deliver strong ROI. Together we are opening up the opportunity to really hear the authentic voice of the customer and use that to make better business decisions,” said Carl Wong, CEO of LivingLens.

About MaritzCX

MaritzCX is the leader in experience management for big business, and includes customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and patient experience (PX). The company combines experience management software, data and research science, and deep vertical market expertise to accelerate client success. Experience programs that are most impactful drive the right kind of actions throughout an organization and support a strong business case. MaritzCX partners with large companies that insist on effective and high-ROI experience results. Customers include global brands from the Automotive, Financial Services, Consumer Technology, Patient and Healthcare, Telecom, Retail, B2B, Energy and Utilities industries.

About LivingLens

LivingLens enables better, richer insight and greater business impact through video. We work with the world’s best brands, Insight & CX specialists, and technology businesses to turn video (and other multimedia) into valuable stories, data and insight. Our leading video intelligence platform enables the capture of multimedia content, the extraction of meaningful data within that content, clever ways to analyze that data using AI and machine learning, and easy ways for our clients to build powerful consumer stories to activate change in their businesses. We have plenty of cool tech, but we don't believe in tech for tech's sake; we are laser focused on making our clients' lives easier and more insightful. LivingLens was founded in 2014 in Liverpool and has offices in London, New York and Toronto.