Senseonics Announces a Positive Coverage Decision for Eversense CGM From Humana

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the first and only long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes, announced that Humana is now providing coverage for the Eversense CGM System and insertion procedure, effective October 22, 2019. Under the Humana coverage policy patients with both type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes that require insulin are eligible for coverage for Eversense.

Humana is the fifth largest health insurer in the US covering 17 million patients across all 50 states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico.

“Eversense and the insertion procedure being included in the Humana CGM policy once again validates that an increasing number of payers are supporting the value our long-term CGM provides to patients with diabetes,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “We are especially pleased that access has been included for not only for the type 1 diabetes patients but also for the type 2 patients that require insulin. We are confident that Eversense can conveniently assist all patients in managing their diabetes.”

The Eversense CGM System consists of a fluorescence-based sensor, a smart transmitter worn over the sensor to facilitate data communication, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends and alerts. In addition to featuring the first long-term and first implantable CGM sensor, the system is also first to feature a smart transmitter that provides wearers with discreet on-body vibratory alerts when high or low glucose thresholds are crossed and can be removed, recharged and re-adhered without discarding the sensor. The sensor is inserted subcutaneously in the upper arm by a health care provider via a brief in-office procedure.

Patients who are interested in getting started on Eversense can sign up at www.eversensediabetes.com/get-started-today. Physicians, nurse practitioners or physician assistants interested in offering the Eversense CGM System for their patients can contact 844-SENSE4U (844-736-7348).

About Eversense

The Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. Starting this fall, the system will be used to replace fingerstick blood glucose (BG) measurements for diabetes treatment decisions. Fingerstick BG measurements will still be required for calibration twice per day, and when symptoms do not match CGM information or when taking medications of the tetracycline class. The sensor insertion and removal procedures are performed by a health care provider. The Eversense CGM System is a prescription device; patients should talk to their health care provider to learn more. For important safety information, see https://eversensediabetes.com/safety-info/.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics' CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

