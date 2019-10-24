Wana Brands Partners With Culinary Edibles Creator Azuca to Continue Expansion of Wana Quick Product Line

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expanding its line of innovative cannabis infused offerings, Wana Brands has struck a partnership with Azuca, a top developer of all-natural fast-acting cannabis edibles, to expand the Wana Quick product line, designed for maximum bioavailability and rapid onset.

“Azuca is the perfect partner to help us expand our portfolio to meet all the various needs of edibles consumers, many of whom are demanding more predictability and faster effectiveness,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands, the nation’s No. 1 maker of cannabis edibles.

Azuca’s patent-pending TiME™ Infusion process enrobes individual CBD or THC molecules to make them hydrophilic, or water-friendly, and thus allowing for faster uptake, beginning immediately in the mouth and avoiding the gut and liver where cannabinoids such as THC are degraded and absorption is slowed. Typical products on the market take up to 90 minutes to kick in, but Azuca’s are made to take effect within two to 15 minutes of consumption.

“The partnership with Wana Brands allows us to bring our fast-acting culinary technology to a large universe of cannabis consumers for a more controlled and positive experience,” said Azuca president and CEO Kim Rael. “We look forward to long term growth and success.”

Wana became the No. 1 brand of cannabis infused edibles in the United States by leading the industry in innovation. Wana’s partnership with Azuca further expands its product portfolio with a range of different onset times and duration of effects, as well as CBD/THC ratios and a variety of different dosages. The portfolio is designed so that products can be used singly or in combination to address specific health, wellness and recreational needs. All of Wana’s premium products are made with gluten-free ingredients and taste like real fruit, thanks to all-natural flavoring, coloring and sugar. Wana’s products undergo rigorous internal and external testing to ensure precise dosing, the highest quality, and the greatest reliability.

Wana Brands: Enhance Your Life.

Included in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list at #1536 and boasting a three-year growth rate of 269%, Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in the United States, with more units and dollars sold than any other brand, according to BDS Analytics 2019 Brand Share Report. Wana leads the industry in quality, consistency and potency, providing a range of different options that enable customers to create the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms including edibles, vapes and extended release capsules, four different CBD/THC ratios as well as a variety of different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. The portfolio is designed so products can be used singly or in combination to address specific health, wellness and recreational needs. Wana products are available in California, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon and Arizona dispensaries, and will soon be available in Florida (as regulations allow). For more information or to subscribe to Wana’s e-newsletter, visit www.wanabrands.com.

About Azuca

Azuca is a privately held, investor-backed company which commercializes its own line of chef-quality, edible products. Using its patent-pending TiME™ Infusion process, Azuca encapsulates cannabinoid molecules making them easy to metabolize and more “water friendly,” for a predictable and controllable experience every time. Azuca’s hemp-derived CBD products are sold online at azuca.shop. Azuca’s THC products are available in Massachusetts at various locations. For more information, visit azuca.co.