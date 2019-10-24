CACI Awarded $250 Million Contract to Support Financial and Business Management System for Department of the Interior

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a 5-year, single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $250 million for continuing work, by the Department of the Interior (DOI) Business Integration Office to provide enterprise expertise by managing the agency’s Financial and Business Management System (FBMS).

Under the contract, CACI will provide operations, maintenance, and development services for the FBMS, a fully integrated, modernized business management system utilizing SAP enterprise resource planning software. FBMS improves the efficiency of operations and streamlines the majority of DOI’s financial and business management functions across the Department. CACI has provided functional and technical expertise to the program and the Interior Department since 2006, leading to the decommissioning of over 80 department and bureau-specific systems and helping DOI to realize the benefits of standardized business processes, a common technology platform, and integrated real time data to optimize operational decision making.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI will continue to support the Department of the Interior with our demonstrated expertise supporting SAP and business and financial systems solutions. We are committed to delivering our technical enterprise solutions to enable the Department to successfully fulfill its mission of modernization, integration, accountability, and customer value.”

