My Eyelab, a Leading Eye Health Provider, Opens 10th Retail Store in Atlanta, About 100 Total Jobs Added to Date in Market

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My Eyelab, a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care solutions, opened its 10th retail store in Atlanta recently at 440 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW (Kennesaw, Ga.) expanding its presence to 11 locations in Georgia and about 100 total jobs to the local market. To celebrate, this new location only, is offering a Customer Appreciation special for a free eye exam1 from Oct. 28 – Nov. 9 with no purchase necessary.

Zain Attawala, My Eyelab franchise co-owner, is dedicated to Atlanta and recognizes the economic impact this store provides to the area by creating additional jobs and access to eye care products and services.

“As multi-unit franchise co-owners in the Cobb area, Sagar and I are committed to providing affordable and accessible eye care and eye wear throughout metro Atlanta while expanding the company’s brand,” said Attawala.

The new location features an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology. My Eyelab offer a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-site2 and walk-in appointments. Customers can choose from an assortment of over 2,000 frames to fit both style and budget – in about 3,100 square feet of space.

Visit the Atlanta area My Eyelab stores where two pair of eyeglasses are $59.953 including a free eye exam. To schedule an appointment, visit us online or call 1-800-EYE TEST. Hours for retail stores are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.4

To learn more about the services and solutions available at My Eyelab, please visit your local retail store or find us online at MyEyelab.com. Follow us on social media to receive content, offers, and more. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/myeyelab or on Instagram or @myeyelab. My Eyelab franchise opportunities are available in select states. Details about the franchise business are available at myeyelab.com/franchise.

About Now Optics

Now Optics (formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings) is a leader in the eye health industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are among the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with over 170 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye care services. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. Find details about franchise opportunities at myeyelab.com/franchise.

1 Only applicable to comprehensive eyeglass exam. Cannot be combined with other offers or insurance. Additional services or upgrades may change price of offer. Eye exam otherwise has no cash value. My Eyelab does not perform eye exams. Eye exams available by independent eye care provider located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations. See sales associate for a complete list of details.

2 Eye exams available by independent eye care providers located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations.

3 Valid on frames $19.00 or less with single-vision plastic lenses and a total power of +4 to -6 up to +/-2 cylinder. Cannot be combined with other offers or insurance. Additional services or upgrades may change price of offer. Customer will be charged for the cost of the eye exam and will receive a credit against the value and/or bogo 2 pair offers equal to the lesser of the cost of the eye exam or $45.00 ($59.00 in AR, OK, MS, and AK). Eye exam otherwise has no cash value. My Eyelab does not perform eye exams. Eye exams available by independent eye care provider located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations. For a complete list of details, see a sales associate.

4 Hours may vary by store.