US Government and Military Will Now Have Access to Cloud-Based Assessment System Following Questionmark FedRAMP Authorization

TRUMBULL, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questionmark, which provides enterprise-grade assessment software and professional services, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization.

Questionmark’s FedRAMP Authorization provides U.S Government agencies with the ability to create, deliver and report on secure assessments in the cloud. This follows the Office of Management and Budget’s Cloud First Initiative in 2011, and the subsequent Cloud Smart Strategy in 2018. These initiatives mandate the U.S. Government and Military to use cloud software wherever possible, to reduce the amount of time spent ensuring software is up-to-date and compliant.

Questionmark’s FedRAMP Authorization was sponsored by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Services. Questionmark has spent four years and over $1 million per year in additional spending to develop its OnDemand for Government product to ensure it meets the FedRAMP Moderate baseline of security controls. The criteria for authorization included meeting over 300 security control requirements.

David Hunt, Questionmark Information Security Officer, said: “We’re excited that Questionmark has been given FedRAMP Authorization after demonstrating the rigor and security of its OnDemand for Government service. This will help us continue to provide services and support to our U.S. Government and Military customers to ensure they are always prepared for the job at hand.”

Donna Johnson, Program Manager at Customs and Border Protection, said: “The partnership with Questionmark allows us to do what we do best. Together, we successfully develop and deliver specialized aviation and maritime training to Air and Marine personnel. A single system to track critical data for training means Air and Marine Operations personnel can safely and effectively do their job.”

John Kleeman, Questionmark Founder and Executive Director, said: “It’s great to see Questionmark receive authorization from FedRAMP, after years of hard work from our team to implement the necessary security controls. We look forward to working with U.S. Government and Military customers to help achieve their potential through valid, reliable and fair assessments.”

Notes to Editor

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential safely and securely, by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management solutions offer rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, available 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S. and European-based data centers. Questionmark’s flexible APIs and support of major industry standards ensure interoperability with a variety of enterprise systems.

Complete details are available at https://www.questionmark.com.