ECS Awarded $45 Million Contract to Lead IT Modernization Efforts for U.S. Mint ITSPO

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a contract to lead IT modernization efforts for the United States Mint. The $45 million task order was awarded by the U.S. Mint’s Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), Information Technology Directorate (ITD).

ECS will provide comprehensive technology support for the U.S. Mint’s Information Technology Service Provisioning and Operations (ITSPO) task order, including IT operations, application management and development, cloud migration, and service delivery optimization. ECS will leverage its experience providing customers with IT modernization and cloud-based solutions, data center operations, agile software development, and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) integration.

The U.S Mint is charged by the United States Department of the Treasury to modernize its infrastructure, optimize service delivery, and update its core applications across U.S. Mint headquarters and regional branches. During the upgrade, the agency’s existing infrastructure, tools, applications, and systems must remain useful and effective. The ITSPO task order is central to this effort, aligning with the U.S. Mint Strategic Roadmap to ensure the modernization of the Mint’s digital footprint, eliminate IT redundancies, and support the Mint’s core values of service, quality, and integrity.

“ECS has a longstanding reputation for establishing strong partnerships with our customers,” said George Wilson, president of ECS. “We are proud to continue our relationship with the Treasury Department by helping to drive new technology and processes throughout the U.S. Mint.”

“The U.S. Mint ITSPO task order involves a full spectrum of IT operational, application, and process optimization,” said John Heneghan, senior vice president of enterprise solutions at ECS. “As a longtime partner of the U.S. Treasury, we are excited to support the U.S. Mint in their IT modernization initiatives.”

