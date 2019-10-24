Nerdio Expands Partnership with Matter Communications

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications, a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, social media, creative services and digital marketing, announces the expansion of the strategic partnership with Nerdio, the leading Azure automation platform provider for managed services providers (MSPs). Nerdio selected Matter to increase awareness of its brand and products, specifically Nerdio for Azure.

Through revised messaging and strategic media relations, Matter hit the ground running to help Nerdio outpace competitors within the first few months. By highlighting its flagship product, Nerdio for Azure — which provides MSPs with a single, intuitive platform to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure — Matter established Nerdio as a leader in this market.

As Nerdio continues to grow and evolve, so too has its partnership with Matter, which now includes a fully integrated marketing program consisting of social, web design, search engine marketing, creative services, and influencer and analyst relations.

“The key attribute of a good marketing team, and quite frankly, any team, is cohesiveness,” said Nerdio Chief Revenue Officer Joseph Landes. “The team has to act as though they're working together towards one common mission: driving sales. Matter not only embraces this philosophy — they exceed our expectations, helping us see a considerable increase in brand awareness, and ultimately significantly accelerate new revenue over the last year.”

Since partnering with Nerdio, Matter secured more than 50 pieces of coverage, positioning Nerdio as a key thought leader in its industry and reaching its target audience. On the digital front, the team significantly increased engagements and impressions on social media and is continually improving the website to create a more user-friendly experience.

“An innovative disruptor like Nerdio is the perfect example of the type of company we want to partner with,” said Maria Brown, vice president and head of Matter’s Boulder office. “To make a lasting impact, Nerdio understands the need to move effectively and strategically, giving Matter the assets necessary to help dominate the market. As the company grows, we’re excited to continue overtaking competitors and rise to the top."

With more than 180 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing public relations, social media, creative and digital marketing firms in the country. Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been recognized as a best place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying public relations, social media, creative services, and search and digital marketing into strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with six offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more details on Matter, visit the Matter website.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers MSPs to build and rapidly grow successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. Nerdio for Azure is the definitive Azure solution for MSPs that delivers easy deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimization and security of IT environments. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com or the newly launched Nerdio Academy, which features how-to's, thought leadership and insights for growing your MSP business.