Harris Williams Advises TorcSill Foundations, LLC on its Sale to White Deer Energy

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it advised TorcSill Foundations, LLC (TorcSill), a portfolio company of Intervale Capital, LLC (Intervale), on its sale to a newly-formed entity owned primarily by White Deer Energy (White Deer). TorcSill is a leading provider of deep-foundation solutions for energy, industrial and power end markets. The transaction was led by Luke Semple, Drew Spitzer, Ian Thomas and Marshall Wills of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“In a short period of time, TorcSill has established itself as a leading provider of engineered deep-foundation solutions for energy, industrial and power infrastructure. Whether a mission-critical downstream facility, midstream infrastructure, or power transmission and distribution infrastructure, TorcSill delivers best-in-class, innovative solutions that are displacing traditional foundation systems,” said Luke Semple, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“TorcSill has achieved impressive organic growth under Intervale’s ownership and is well-positioned to further penetrate existing and new markets. We look forward to following the company’s next chapter under its new partnership with White Deer,” added Semple.

TorcSill is a leading provider of engineered helical pile and anchor foundation solutions to clients in a broad range of markets. Helical piles, also known as helical piers and screw piles, are a proven foundation solution for energy, industrial and commercial applications. TorcSill’s turnkey product and service package includes in-house research and development, design, manufacturing, installation and installation consulting services. TorcSill’s helical piles are rigorously tested and customizable to meet specific project needs. TorcSill’s team is one of the most experienced in the industry, and trusted to provide foundations for some of the most demanding projects under construction today.

Intervale is a middle market private equity firm that invests in and builds market leaders in the energy and infrastructure products and services sector. The firm operates from offices in Houston and Boston and has raised $1.3 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006. Intervale portfolio companies include Innovex Downhole Solutions, Milestone Environmental Services, Enercorp Sand Solutions, Entegra, Taurex Drill Bits, Aegis Chemical Solutions, among others.

White Deer is a middle market private equity firm that invests in energy and industrial services and equipment companies, midstream infrastructure and exploration and production opportunities. The firm, which is based in Houston and New York, has raised in excess of $2.7 billion of committed capital since its founding in 2008.

The Harris Williams EPI Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including industrial and infrastructure services; oil and gas equipment and services; energy efficiency and clean tech; power products and technology; engineering and construction; and environmental services. For more information on the firm’s energy, power, and infrastructure experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

