P&G Purchases 100% Renewable Electricity in U.S., Canada and Western Europe

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:P&G) is announcing that it reached its 2020 goal of purchasing 100% renewable electricity in the U.S. and Canada. The Company exceeded its original goal by extending the purchase of 100% renewable electricity to Western Europe. These three markets are among its largest and represent over 70% of P&G’s purchased electricity. This commitment was achieved ahead of schedule and signifies a strong start to reaching P&G’s goal of purchasing 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030.

P&G’s largest individual contributors to its renewable energy production are its wind farm in Tyler Bluff, Texas, which offsets 100% of the electricity needed for its Fabric and Home Care facilities in the U.S. and Canada to produce brands like Tide, Downy, Cascade and Mr. Clean, and its onsite combined heat and power biomass facility in Albany, Georgia, which provides 100% of the Bounty and Charmin steam requirements at this site. In addition to these large-scale projects, the Company is reducing emissions across its operations through a diverse portfolio of renewable energy projects focused on wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and renewable energy certificates.

“We are proud of our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint and leave the world a better place for generations to come,” said Virginie Helias, P&G’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Our primary goal is, and will continue to be, to deliver the superior products our consumers can trust, with the reassurance that behind each P&G product is a supply chain committed to environmental responsibility.”

Building on its legacy of environmental leadership, P&G has already achieved many of its 2020 sustainability goals for energy, water and waste, making measurable progress that can be seen across brands and geographies. By purchasing 100% renewable electricity in the U.S., Canada, and Western Europe, P&G is now on track to also exceed its 2020 renewable energy and science-based greenhouse gas commitments.

P&G expects that by executing new projects, while also continuing to purchase electricity from renewable sources, the Company can spur further innovation, investment, and a transition to renewable energy for the regional utilities that provide energy to its nearly 150 sites globally.

